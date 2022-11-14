Ron Capps wins third NHRA Funny Car World Championship in spectacular fashion





Ron Capps made a miraculous comeback in the final race to win his third NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Funny Car World Championship, becoming the first driver in 20 years to win the title back-to-back. As difficult as it may seem, Capps – who lost the 2012 season championship by two points to Jack Beckman – never led the points until the last day of the season, and he finished ahead of Robert Hight by only three points, 2,682 to 2,679. Capps entered the final race of the season trying Hight by more than 60 points but, thanks to a superb last pass dash in qualifying that earned him the No. 1 spot, his fate was thrown back into his hands with an expected clash with Haut in the semi-finals. This titanic battle never happened as Bob Tasca III upset Hight in the second round and, after defeating Tim Wilkerson in the second round, Capps took an incredible lead for the first time this season – defeating Tasca in the semi- final. The win put him mathematically ahead by three points over Hight, but with the specter of a possible five-point penalty for crossing the halfway line or hitting the guard wall on the final lap a small but distinct possibility. Capps’ crowning glory had to wait until he kept him safely between the lines on his final-round run with Cruz Pedregon, which he lost to establish the final margin. “We talked about this race and how I should probably stop it and not risk losing points and losing the championship,” he said. “When you hit the gas in one of these cars, it can go anywhere. I mean, it’s scary. So it fueled ‘What are you going to do? ‘extinguish? Are you going to run it over there?’ In the end, I did my longest burnout for the fans and just kept it close to the wall. The season was a huge success for Capps, who took over the team himself this year, and team managers Dean Antonelli and John Medlen. In addition to his Finals heroics, Capps also had victories in Las Vegas, Bristol, Indy, Charlotte and Dallas. His win at Indy was his first ever at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US National Championships, the biggest and most prestigious event in the sport. “The countdown was crazy,” he added. “If you think about the Funny Cars that had a chance. I feel so bad for Robert Hight. He’s such a great champion. For this whole team to win eight races and not win a championship is crazy. So this just tells you the amount of competition “It hasn’t even been figured out yet. It amazes me, nobody knew if I was going to spend half the year and forget how to do things and for my sponsors to stay on board with us and just the year, it was phenomenal. I kept relying on ‘Guido’ [Antonelli] and winning five races was crazy as a new team owner. I said to ‘Guido’ before the final round, ‘It’s crazy. We both grew crew lads and were going to win a world championship together our first year.” In addition to his five wins, Capps also collected three second-place finishes and six No. 1 qualifying spots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhra.com/news/2022/ron-capps-wins-third-nhra-funny-car-world-championship-dramatic-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos