Tommy Hilfiger, Harlem’s Fashion Row launches New Legacy Challenge 2.0 application process – WWD





For the second year, Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., will begin accepting entries for the New Legacy Challenge, a design competition developed through a partnership between Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program and Harlem’s Fashion Row. The New Legacy Challenge, launching in 2021, aims to support emerging black talent globally and provide a platform for fundamental change. The challenge highlights the history and contributions of black communities to fashion and celebrates the voices of a new generation of black designers. “The New Legacy Challenge is rooted in our commitment to championing diverse talent and shining a light on a historically underrepresented community,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “The first season has been encouraging and inspiring – the ideas and designs of finalists Clarence Ruth, Megan Smith and Johnathan Hayden are truly what fashion is all about. The launch of the second annual contest marks another milestone as we amplify the creativity of emerging black designers.” The New Legacy Challenge 2.0 application process will open on Monday and run until December 14. Designers are invited to apply for the eight-month program, which includes mentorship opportunities and exposure to professional and industry leaders. Finalists selected to participate in the challenge will be paired with a Tommy Hilfiger mentor and recreate iconic prep styles for their final collection. The winner of the challenge will receive a $25,000 scholarship and the opportunity to co-design a capsule collection alongside the Tommy Hilfiger design team. The challenge is open to people who have been designing and selling clothing under their own brand for at least two years. They must be US residents only. “This is an open call to all black designers who have always dreamed of being represented and recognized for their work. Show up, be heard, and let your authentic vision shine,” said Randy Cousin, Senior Vice President, People’s Place Program and Head of the Tommy Hilfiger Lab, Tommy Hilfiger Global “We created this platform to lead this charge and now is the time for you to join us on this journey. We know the talent you possess; we want the rest of the world to see it. Ruth, the sole winner of the New Legacy Challenge 2022, said: “Accepting this award was not only a major victory for my brand and me, but also for black and brown talent as a whole. This challenge is an invitation for more black and brown artists to see a place for us in the creative world and beyond. Throughout the challenge, Ruth worked with Hilfiger mentor Urs Graber, Vice President of Design at Tommy Jeans Global, to create six classic prep styles with her own twist. He then took what he learned to his own brand, Cotte D’Armes, and explored denim from a new perspective. He fused the military with a touch of streetwear and biker in his collection of denim-based bottoms, tops and outerwear. “It is always a great privilege for us to partner with global fashion leaders who share the same vision of overcoming diversity and inclusion issues in the industry by investing our time, energy and resources in the next generation of black fashion icons. . I am inspired by the commitment of the People’s Place Program and honored to welcome more creators of color to the New Legacy Challenge,” said Brandice Daniel, Founder of Harlem’s FashionRow.

