Canada’s 2022 World Cup squad named

Canada’s senior men’s soccer team head coach John Herdman has named the 26 players he believes are best suited to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There were no major surprises as the big names of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Atiba Hutchinson, among others, were all included. Perhaps the biggest question concerned defender Doneil Henry who suffered a calf injury during the warm-up for Canada’s friendly match against Bahrain on Friday November 11 and he will now miss the World Cup because of it.

It was the toughest day of my coaching career yesterday, Herdman told TSN’s Matthew Scianitti. It was tough, he’s an absolute warrior but you see the other side of Doneil [with this]He’s in a lot of pain right now. Whether [theres] any man i would have liked to see on this team would be him because he had a tough career he had ups and downs he had setbacks he had a lot of people who don’t believe in him and we do, we’ve always finished.

Herdman confirmed that although Henry is not among the 26 eligible to play, he will remain with the team in Qatar and support the team in a different capacity during his stay.

The squad consists of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and eight forwards. In Henry’s absence, Canada’s most experienced campaigner at Hutchinson could contribute to central defense rather than his usual defensive midfield role. This trickle down effect also sees midfielder Liam Fraser make the squad.

Last June, FIFA confirmed that teams could include 26 players instead of the usual 23, given that this World Cup takes place in the middle of the club football season, as opposed to the usual summer break. Potential last-minute absences due to COVID-19 are also a factor.

It was truly a team effort to get to Qatar as 39 players contributed to Canada’s World Cup qualifying run so spare a thought for those who didn’t make the cut as they have everyone had a role to play in making this historic moment possible. Some will have missed their last chance at a World Cup while others may have to prove themselves over the next four years and hope for an opportunity in 2026, when Canada will host alongside the United States and from Mexico.

Beyond the obvious inexperience of having never experienced a World Cup, what will be interesting to see played now is the physical form of several players.

Davies, the team’s best player, is struggling to get rid of a hamstring strain he suffered just over a week ago and Herdman has indicated his status will be questionable for the Canada’s opening game in Group F against Belgium on 23 November. Canada will next face Croatia in November. December 27, followed by Morocco on December 1.

Canada were impressive in qualifying when Davies was unavailable due to symptoms of myocarditis which ruled him out of action for nearly four months, and Herdman credits the unity and belief within the group to have a next-man mentality.

I think that’s our X factor in this World Cup,” Herdman said. I made a conscious decision in the selection, there were more than 40 players I could have chosen, I specified that these 26 must be brothers. It had to be people who contribute, who we can count on and I think these trips have shown that. You never know what’s around the corner and each of them may need to step in and when they do step in they have to be trustworthy.

That trust is not my trust, it’s not about what Herdman trusts a player, it’s about what they trust each other.

Defender Scott Kennedy suffered a shoulder injury on October 29 in action for Regensburg of Germany’s second-tier league Bundesliga 2 and was ruled out for the World Cup, as was goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who suffered a broken bone of the right leg on November 5. while representing Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final.

Kennedy has eight caps for Canada and has been instrumental in building the strong team culture sought by Herdman, while Crepeau was expected to be Canada’s No.2 goalkeeper option behind Milan Borjan until the injury. Crepeau underwent successful surgery on November 6.

These are tough times for these players and it’s just about being respectful and professional and making sure you talk to them, Herdman said. Be sure to help them understand and know that you have their back.

Canada qualified for this World Cup by finishing first ahead of Mexico and the United States outside the CONCACAF region, scoring the most goals and also conceding the fewest.

FULL TEAM CANADA

Guardians (3): Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), James Pantemis (CF Montreal).

Defenders (7): Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest/Toronto FC on loan), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos ).

Midfielders (8): Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone FC).

Forwards (8): Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Club Bruges), Ike Ugbo (Troyes), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tajon Buchanan (Club Bruges), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Liam Millar ( Basel).