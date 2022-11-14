Fashion
Fast fashion and its even faster destruction of the environment
According to a report per Business Wire, the fast fashion industry is expected to continue to grow rapidly, rising from US$91 billion in annual sales in 2021 to US$133 billion by 2026. The term fast fashion describe mass production and distribution of inexpensive clothing that meets the latest fashion trends. While fast fashion is a big payday for brands like Hollister and Zara, it also represents a heavy reliance on fossil fuels and contributes significantly to the rapid depletion of our non-renewable resources.
The race for the trendiest and most economical clothes consumes many of us. Trends change quickly and so do our wardrobes. Thus, we remain trapped in the endless cycle of throwing out outfits and buying new ones. Based on the 2015 documentary The real cost, over the past two decades, we have increased the amount of clothing we buy each year by 400%. Every year around the world, people buy nearly 80 billion new clothes. Have we stopped thinking about the implications of fast fashion on our environment?
Well, I’m here to tell you that fast fashion indulgence is extremely unnecessary.
Since clothes sold by fast fashion brands are relatively inexpensive, we tend to feel less guilty throwing out old outfits to make room for new ones. Replacing our clothes to keep up with the latest fashion styles means we are constantly increasing global waste.
According to a report by Earth.org, approximately 92 million tonnes of clothing end up in landfills every year. If this trend continues, by 2030 fast fashion waste will be projected to accumulate 134 tons per year. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, less than 1% of clothing is recycledfurther aggravating the waste creation of the fast fashion industry.
As if that weren’t enough, fast fashion is severely impoverishing Earth’s resources, renewable and non-renewable. Many don’t realize that fast fashion uses around 100 million tons of oil annually. Moreover, the fashion sector is the second largest consumer of the water, due to its heavy reliance on cotton growers for materials. Manufacturers use about 700 gallons to make a cotton shirt and 2,000 gallons to make a single pair of jeans.
This mind-boggling waste of drinking water is enough to enrage even the most passive environmentalist when you consider that the average person drinks just over 180 gallons of water. per year. Not only that, but clothing manufacturers are liable up to a fifth of global water pollution. Wastewater from production is often discharged into water bodies, which in turn poisons rivers and oceans with toxic dyes, carcinogens and other harmful chemicals that are by-products of the manufacturing process.
Fast fashion also has negative environmental implications through carbon dioxide emission. According to a report published by the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry contributes 10% of annual greenhouse gas emissions. This is After emissions than from all international flights and shipping combined. If we don’t tackle the waste created by the fast fashion industry and its environmental impact, then by 2050 the fashion industry will be projected having consumed a quarter of the global carbon budget.
Additionally, working conditions in sweatshops or garment factories for fast fashion brands such as Shein are unfavorable, as workers are exploited. Some shifts last until 6 p.m. and workers are reportedly offered as little as four cents per garment. Additionally, a report of Forbes shares that fast fashion disempowers women. The company says that 80% of the workers who make clothes for these major brands are mostly women between the ages of 18 and 24, with some as young as 14, working for limited pay, making them impoverished and destitute.
We have to face the harsh reality that fast fashion harms our environment. The fast fashion model encourages consumers to think of cheap clothes as easily disposable, a completely opposite view to that of sustainable thinking. The fix? We need to consume less.
So the next time you buy those jeans from H&M or Shein, ask yourself if you want to support the brand in destroying the environment and creating a polluted wasteland for your kids to call home.
|
Sources
2/ https://themedium.ca/fast-fashion-and-its-even-faster-destruction-of-the-environment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fast fashion and its even faster destruction of the environment
- Southeast Asian leaders: the region is not a proxy for any power
- Bollywood Couples Rumored To Marry Next Year
- Last week’s most read RTIH retail tech articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- College Football Odds, Lines, Week 12 Schedule: USC, Oregon Open as Slight Favorites in Critical Games
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update
- Beat the Dow Jones with this unstoppable dividend stock
- Doodle4Google 2022 Contest, Find Out How Google Celebrates Children’s Creations
- Delores Hughes death: Hollywood Hillbillies star was 76
- Canada’s 2022 World Cup squad named
- RSV infections dominate current illnesses in children.news
- T20 World Cup PHOTOS: PIX: England are champions