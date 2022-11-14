Fast fashion and its even faster destruction of the environment

According to a report per Business Wire, the fast fashion industry is expected to continue to grow rapidly, rising from US$91 billion in annual sales in 2021 to US$133 billion by 2026. The term fast fashion describe mass production and distribution of inexpensive clothing that meets the latest fashion trends. While fast fashion is a big payday for brands like Hollister and Zara, it also represents a heavy reliance on fossil fuels and contributes significantly to the rapid depletion of our non-renewable resources.

The race for the trendiest and most economical clothes consumes many of us. Trends change quickly and so do our wardrobes. Thus, we remain trapped in the endless cycle of throwing out outfits and buying new ones. Based on the 2015 documentary The real cost, over the past two decades, we have increased the amount of clothing we buy each year by 400%. Every year around the world, people buy nearly 80 billion new clothes. Have we stopped thinking about the implications of fast fashion on our environment?

Well, I’m here to tell you that fast fashion indulgence is extremely unnecessary.

Since clothes sold by fast fashion brands are relatively inexpensive, we tend to feel less guilty throwing out old outfits to make room for new ones. Replacing our clothes to keep up with the latest fashion styles means we are constantly increasing global waste.

According to a report by Earth.org, approximately 92 million tonnes of clothing end up in landfills every year. If this trend continues, by 2030 fast fashion waste will be projected to accumulate 134 tons per year. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, less than 1% of clothing is recycledfurther aggravating the waste creation of the fast fashion industry.

As if that weren’t enough, fast fashion is severely impoverishing Earth’s resources, renewable and non-renewable. Many don’t realize that fast fashion uses around 100 million tons of oil annually. Moreover, the fashion sector is the second largest consumer of the water, due to its heavy reliance on cotton growers for materials. Manufacturers use about 700 gallons to make a cotton shirt and 2,000 gallons to make a single pair of jeans.

This mind-boggling waste of drinking water is enough to enrage even the most passive environmentalist when you consider that the average person drinks just over 180 gallons of water. per year. Not only that, but clothing manufacturers are liable up to a fifth of global water pollution. Wastewater from production is often discharged into water bodies, which in turn poisons rivers and oceans with toxic dyes, carcinogens and other harmful chemicals that are by-products of the manufacturing process.

Fast fashion also has negative environmental implications through carbon dioxide emission. According to a report published by the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry contributes 10% of annual greenhouse gas emissions. This is After emissions than from all international flights and shipping combined. If we don’t tackle the waste created by the fast fashion industry and its environmental impact, then by 2050 the fashion industry will be projected having consumed a quarter of the global carbon budget.

Additionally, working conditions in sweatshops or garment factories for fast fashion brands such as Shein are unfavorable, as workers are exploited. Some shifts last until 6 p.m. and workers are reportedly offered as little as four cents per garment. Additionally, a report of Forbes shares that fast fashion disempowers women. The company says that 80% of the workers who make clothes for these major brands are mostly women between the ages of 18 and 24, with some as young as 14, working for limited pay, making them impoverished and destitute.

We have to face the harsh reality that fast fashion harms our environment. The fast fashion model encourages consumers to think of cheap clothes as easily disposable, a completely opposite view to that of sustainable thinking. The fix? We need to consume less.

So the next time you buy those jeans from H&M or Shein, ask yourself if you want to support the brand in destroying the environment and creating a polluted wasteland for your kids to call home.



