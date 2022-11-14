TRU men crowned national football champions in spectacular fashion – Sports

Photo: TRU The TRU WolfPack men’s soccer team defeated the UBC Thunderbirds in a Sunday penalty shootout at Hillside Stadium to claim the school’s first U Sports national championship.

Thompson Rivers University’s WolfPack men’s soccer team earned a hard-fought victory Sunday in a penalty shootout against the UBC Thunderbirds to claim the school’s first U Sports national championship.

A crowd of 2,400 was in attendance at Hillside Stadium to watch the game – many of whom stormed the field after Kamloops product Domenico Comita froze the game with a goal in the seventh round of the shootout.

“I’m happy that we can be the flag bearer and take this title home because it shows you can do it at a small school,” TRU head coach John Antulov said after the game. .

“I believed that from day one, when I took over, just because you’re in a small school doesn’t mean you can’t do it.”

The game was scoreless until overtime, when Alesandro Comita — Domenico’s brother — beat UBC goaltender Peter Whyte in the 10th minute of overtime. The goal was set up by Jost Hausendorf, who made a solo run and played a cross which Comita buried.

Daniel Kaiser scored the equalizer for UBC 14 minutes later and TRU, down a man from the 69-minute mark, held on for a hectic five minutes after that to force a penalty shootout.

TRU goaltender Jackson Gardner was brilliant in net, making six saves and standing tall in the shootout.

“The guys never put their heads down, they just fought and fought. They looked at each other and said let’s be resilient,” Antulov said.

“We’ve been fiercely defending throughout and for us to defend like we did with a man against a team that scores like they do shows incredible character.”