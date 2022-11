Spring 2023 fashion trend: Lingerie – WWD

Delicate bra tops, satin babydolls, lace bodysuits and visible layered undergarments take center stage thanks to the slew of sheer garments parading the catwalks. Lingerie was one of the key statements of the season from Miuccia Prada, Cynthia Rowley, Tom Ford, Tory Burch and Donatella Versace, to name a few. The skin is, again, for the spring season. At her first Paris show, Victoria Beckham showcased some of the best lingerie-inspired looks of the season. “The spring collection brought a sexier edge to the brand, with lots of lingerie, lace and latex influences, and new takes on the season’s fringe trend, alongside the brand’s offbeat color mixes. Beckham, with chartreuse, mustard, pink, periwinkle, red, black and white.There were lots of bias-cut slips and cascading ruffle mini dresses draped and cut to reveal VB lace underwear and stockings with VB logos. The jersey dresses, gathered into a heart at the chest, had twin cutouts at the top of the back, revealing latex leggings underneath,” Booth Moore wrote. from WWD in its review of Victoria Beckham. Tom Ford, known for his minimalist ’90s sensuality, did just that, but for the Gen Z consumer. hui with black leather jackets galore, lace triangle bras and Tom Ford logo thongs for everyone.The black leather and lace skirts and lingerie-look dresses were sexy, as were the dresses black mesh wraps drape to conceal and reveal,” Moore explained in her Ford review. Sometimes a designer’s movement toward a certain aesthetic indicated plans for category expansion. This was the case of Antonio Marras. “A plethora of ruffled and laced up bras worn over shirts, with pencil skirts or under-vests, as well as knitted culottes, basic blouses and floral bottoms didn’t seem like a coincidence, but were a nod to the new business partner’s homewear world. Yet Marras made it clear that even though he has found a companion to share his own journey, he still holds the creative compass,” wrote WWD’s Sandra Salibian in the brand’s Spring Review. Versace’s take on the boudoir bride, Dion Lee’s elegant lace-clad leading lady and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivianne Westwood’s medieval corseted queen were also prime examples of the fashion trend’s vibrancy and depth. lingerie for spring 2023.

