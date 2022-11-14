Men’s down jackets are stylish, lightweight and really keep you warm



Men’s down jackets are extremely popular because they are hassle-free jackets.

Come the winter season and take out our warm clothes. In the past, we were only used to sweaters and woolen shawls. Over time, a lot has changed – coats and jackets have entered the Indian markets. There are many coats and jackets to choose from. All of them have different styles, cuts and designs. Down jackets are one of the most popular types of coats. What is a down jacket or jacket? For those who don't understand, down jackets or down jackets are insulated quilted coats with feathers of birds (usually ducks or geese). The air pockets created by the mass of the feathers help trap warm air. These quilted down jackets are available in several colors and patterns. You can get them in full sleeves coast? or half sleeves. Many come in attractive solid colors. We have curated a list of these jackets available on Amazon which are also very affordable. Veirdo Men's Quilted Winter Jackets This regular fit jacket is available in three different colors – yellow, black and olive. It has a hooded collar and comes with two pockets. This warm and soft winter garment is made of nylon. It is a durable and long lasting product. This jacket is easy care and can be hand washed.

Veirdo Men’s Quilted Winter Jackets for Men, Solid Color Jacket for Men 70%

₹ 1,199





₹ 3,999





Blary Fashion Mens Quilted Jacket It is a fitted jacket and can also be called a quilted bomber jacket. This garment should be an essential winter garment and can protect you well from mild to moderately severe winter cold. It is made of 100% polyester and is therefore easy to maintain. This jacket has a front zipper and side pockets and is available in black color. It should definitely be a must buy for you.

Blary Fashion Mens Winter Wear Quilted Jacket Black (XL)











Check the price on Amazon

TrapNation Men's Quilted Sleeveless Vest This classic cut down jacket is available in a sleeveless version. This stylish jacket is ideal for mild winters – if you live in northern India you can wear it from October to November, while in coastal areas you can wear it until December. In the Himalayan regions, it is an ideal outfit at the beginning of summer. It is available in no less than 10 different color combinations and four solid colors. This casual garment is made from polyester and is therefore easy to care for. It has a zipper.

TrapNation Men Solid Sleeveless Puffer Jacket Jerkin (DARK BLUE002, L) 79%

stopped







₹ 695





₹ 3,299





Urbano Fashion Men's Zipped Sleeveless Quilted Jacket Here is another variety of sleeveless down jackets, which is available in four solid colors – black, yellow, white and green. This jacket is made from a blend of nylon and polyester and is therefore a low maintenance garment. Elegant and dynamic, it features a full front zip opening, a stand-up collar and two front welt pockets. This slim fit jacket can easily be machine washed.

Urbano Fashion Men’s Sleeveless Zip-Up Padded Jacket (jakt-puff-slvless-black-s) 58%

stopped







₹ 999





₹ 2,399





Ico Blue Stor Men's Camouflage Quilted Jacket This sleeveless jacket with a slim fit can easily be worn even in intense cold weather, especially when the sun is up. It is made from the following materials in the following proportions: shell (100% nylon); lining (100% nylon); filling (90% duck down {soft fine feathers} and 10% feathers. It comes with a zipper closure and is available in five solid colors and one in camouflage print. It should be dry cleaned only.

Men’s Ico Blue Stor Camouflage Quilted Jacket (LINE_Navy Blue_42) 67%

stopped







₹ 999





₹ 2,999





Down jacket prices at a glance: Product Price Veirdo Men’s Quilted Winter Jackets 1,199.00 Blary Fashion Mens Quilted Jacket 999.00 TrapNation Men’s Quilted Sleeveless Vest 695.00 Urbano Fashion Men’s Zipped Sleeveless Quilted Jacket 2,399.00 Ico Blue Stor Men’s Camouflage Quilted Jacket 999.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

