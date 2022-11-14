I’m a fashion archivistThese 7 trends are officially back





For those familiar with the concept of archival work, how would you describe it? And how would you define the difference between a historian and an archivist? Being a fashion historian means knowing the precise details and trends of previous collections/periods of fashion history and being aware of important moments of brands/designers past in collections. Whereas being an archivist means knowing how to conserve and store an object correctly in order to preserve it and even appreciate its value. Unfortunately, the term archivist is used loosely today. But before I could even be admitted to my master’s program, I had to take college-level chemistry courses. True archivists understand collections management rooted in science and know that the environment is essential to maintaining the quality of the records. That’s why I opened my own establishment in Los Angeles: Armoire West. It really is a behind-the-scenes museum with air conditioning, air filtration, light control, 24-hour security, custom shelving, etc., and I’m proud to say it’s the premier center for archives opened by an archivist trained at the museum. What exactly is the archiving process? Why is this important? The archival process involves photographing, cataloging, digitizing assets, and appropriate storage based on the particular construction and materials of a garment or accessory. For my business, we created our proprietary software, The Digital Archivist, to physically and digitally archive items and allow our clients to easily browse, search and request items from their collections while maintaining them in a museum-quality space. The concept of archiving, especially with The Wardrobe, is so important because we help maximize the life and value of your items and unlock hidden value by helping you leverage your collection for profit. .

