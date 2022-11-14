Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Halter Dress at Baby2Baby Gala





Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination in a sexy black dress for a night out on the town. The reality star wowed in a stunning Loewe halterneck gown as she stepped out for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday night. “Now let’s hear it for the back of the dress!!!” Jener, 25 years old, captioned a series of photos shared on Instagram. Naturally, the makeup mogul’s celebrity friends took to the comments section to marvel at her sultry look. Let’s hear it for this stunning queen!!!!! Well done!!!!, her sister Khlo Kardashian said, with her pal Lori Harvey writing, Umm excuse meee?! Influencer Olivia Pierson also chimed in, commenting: You looked so beautiful!!! , while Jenners’ assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen reinforced the positive praise by writing, oh yes MAAM!!!!!!. This year’s Baby2Baby event honored Jenners older sister Kim Kardashianwho received the Giving Tree Award for his charity work. Past recipients of the gala for the foundation, which distributes resources to underprivileged families with young children, include Vanessa Bryant and Chrissy Teigen. Jenners older sister Kim Kardashian was the winner of the night. Lisa O’Connor / AFF-USA.com / ME In September, Forbes reported that Kardashian, 42, quietly donated half a million dollars in cash and approximately $5 million in much-needed supplies to the Baby2Baby organization over the years. The message she drilled into her acceptance speech Saturday night was compassion night. Justice to me has so many meanings, but ultimately it comes down to what is right, what is right and what makes our world a better place, especially for our children, she said. declared. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share your mission, as we all help Baby2Baby bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been denied access to basic necessities. .

