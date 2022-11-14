Stony Brook women’s basketball wins home opener in dominant fashion – The Statesman





The Stony Brook women’s basketball team earned their first victory of the season on the backs of their star guards. The Seawolves (1-1) hosted the Manhattan Jaspers Thursday at Island Federal Arena. Improvements in several areas led Stony Brook to an impressive 69-51 win in their home opener. Guard Annie Warren made her mark immediately in front of the home fans, recording the Seawolves’ first six points. It took just three and a half minutes for Warren to match his points total from Monday night’s game against Syracuse. Warrens’ backcourt counterpart, guard Gigi Gonzalez, also got the start. Gonzalez had 10 points and two assists in the first half. The duo helped Stony Brook take a comfortable 40-22 halftime lead. The tandem did not slow down in the second half. Warren scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter alone. Gonzalez had nine points and four assists in the second half. It is our captains who guide us in all aspects, head coach Ashley Langford said in a post-match press conference. Even when they’re not scoring they do so many things, but it’s obviously nice when the ball goes towards them. The Seawolves’ shooting improved dramatically against the Jaspers. After hitting a single three-pointer in Monday’s loss, Warren and Gonzalez combined to make eight that day. The team improved in overall efficiency, shooting 38.2% from the field against Manhattan after shooting 31.3% against Syracuse. Langford was content with the lack of turnover among her teams. The Seawolves recorded an assist-to-rotation ratio of 1.0, much improved from the season opener’s 0.23. Points allowed on turnovers were also reduced to nine on Thursday night. Were becoming more connected with each game, Langford said. It takes time to build chemistry, I think it will continue to improve as they settle in. Stony Brook edged his opponents 47-44. Forward Sherese Pittman grabbed 16 of those rebounds, a college career high for the sophomore. The Seawolves’ defensive effort was highlighted by their containment of Manhattan guard Dee Dee Davis. The 2021-22 All-MAAC First Team recipient was limited to 12 points on 5-for-18 shooting. I was proud and satisfied with our defensive effort,” Langford said. Keeping them to 11 points or less in three quarters is important. On the night, Warren had 28 points on 10 of 17 shooting. She also went 5-for-7 deep and made all three of her free throws. Across from her, Gonzalez had 19 points on 7 of 16 shooting and led the team in assists with six. I wasn’t trying to overthink it, Gonzalez said. I let the game come to me and involved all my teammates. The Seawolves were not complete in this victory. Forward Nairimar Vargas-Reyes did not show up for Thursday’s match. Guard Daishai Almond played only 12 minutes before heading to the locker room following a collision in the second quarter. Langford did not comment on the status of the two players. Stony Brook will remain at home on Monday when they face the Iona Gaels at 6:31 p.m. The Gaels opened their season with a resounding 87-62 win over Wagner.

