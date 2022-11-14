White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza just wore the most daring high slit dress with a sexy cutout





Place Aubrey always stay ready for the camera. On October 20, the HBO Max actress honored the The White Lotus season 2 premiere, where she wore a daring cut-out dress by Stella McCartney that revealed a glimpse of her toned abs. Another detail that appealed to people was the outfit’s high slit that exposed part of her leg, supported by her strappy scarlet stilettos. The HBO Max actress opted for shoulder-length straight hair that ended in a slight bounce and stopped short at the asymmetrical neckline of the dress. The the alum completed the look with chunky gold hoops and minimal rings. As for her makeup, she went with a matte cherry red lip, and her hazel eyes popped thanks to white eyeshadow placed on her inner corners. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images After the Hollywood TV event, Aubrey released a series of exclusive photos from the event on Instagram including adorable snapshots with her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Haley Lu Richardson and wrote “White Lotus”. white lotus fans couldn’t get enough of her fiery photos and left their thoughts on the daring look in the comments section. “RED IS YOUR COLOR,” one person wrote. “…this dress is for you!” added another. ” the best!!!” said another follower. The White Lotus This isn’t the first time Aubrey has turned heads. For The White Lotus season 2she actually filmed a scene in which her character, Harper Spiller, was walking around southern Sicily and eventually noticed dozens of men staring at her. “It’s like a tribute to ‘ ‘, which is an Italian film starring Monica Vitti,” she said Today. “We were actually shooting the exact location of that movie and did the same shot that happens in that movie. So that was very iconic, and it was cool for me to be able to do that because I love that movie.” Aside from series creator Mike White writing Harper with Aubrey’s mind, the Ingrid goes west The actress went on to explain that she instantly had a connection with her role. “There are a lot of certain similarities to me and the character,” she told the outlet. “Not completely, but I definitely identify with her.” Aubrey added: “I mean, she’s married, she has no kids, she’s a professionally working woman, all of those things make sense to me.” Jacqueline (her) covers all things e-commerce in beauty, lifestyle and beyond for the Good Housekeeping Institute. Before joining GH in 2021, she ran style and beauty reviews at Insider, testing viral trends, reviewing sustainable brands and more. She graduated from the University of Florida School of Journalism, specializing in magazines and mass communication. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

