Dua Lipa wears a fishnet dress with Spongebob nipple pasties





If there’s anyone who can make a pink starfish (that lives under a rock, no less) look fashionable, it’s Dua Lipa. And yes, you read that right because the singer just wore a sheer fishnet dress with Patrick Star from Spongebob pasties on Instagram. Ohjust another day of being Gen Z’s favorite fashion girl. To debut today’s Bikini Bottom look, Dua took to her IG grid with a 9(!) part carousel post. In said post, she wears said daring look, which also includes matching fishnet fingerless opera gloves and a strappy neckline. As for her underwear, Dua is wearing nothing but a little pink thong to coordinate. Alluding to the star (see what I did there) of the show, Dua captioned, “down undaaaa in bikini bottom ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”. And as you can probably guess, this look is definitely NSFW… But enough of my description, take a look below at the star’s bold fashion statement (nothing stopping me): This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Just in case you missed it, to make sure we received the look in all its glory, Dua provided us with plenty of posing angles, including a close-up on slide five. As noted, the woven pink fabric also features a sparkly sequin detail, which I think adds a certain je ne sais quoi to the look. *Chef’s kiss*. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. As for the beauty side of things, Dua and her MUA, Shelby Smith opted for a sparkly confetti-like eye paired with her signature nude lip. But our favorite look of glam has to be these pink star nails created by a nail technician. Miss Betty Rose. I mean come on… [insert flame emojis here]. Miss Peep, you have outdone yourself once again! Follow Lia on instagram.

Lia Mappoura

Beauty Assistant

Lia Mappoura (her) is Cosmopolitan UK’s beauty assistant.

