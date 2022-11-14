Dua Lipa goes braless and flaunts her peachy posterior in a pink fishnet dress in Melbourne

Fashion
Dua Lipa goes braless and flaunts her peachy posterior in a pink fishnet dress as she poses in sizzling snaps before heading out to Melbourne
She is nearing the end of her gigantic Future Nostalgia tour after ten months of traveling around the world.
And Dua Lipa celebrated her arrival in Melbourne on Saturday with a sizzling photoshoot on Instagram, following her concert in the city on Friday night.
The singer, 27, went braless and flaunted her peachy posterior in a pink fishnet dress before heading out on a night out with pals.
Incredible: Dua Lipa celebrated her arrival in Melbourne on Saturday with a sizzling photoshoot on Instagram, after her concert in the city on Friday evening
The racy set featured iconic Sponge Bob Square Pants cartoon character Patrick Star to cover his nipples, while wearing only a pink thong underneath.
Dua added a pair of matching mittens and accessorized with silver earrings.
The levitating hitmaker sported a glamorous makeup look, complete with a bold look for pink gemstone eyes.
Wow! The singer, 27, went braless and showed off her peachy posterior in a pink fishnet dress before heading out on a night out with pals
Looking great: She styled her long brown tresses in loose waves to one side and looked effortlessly cool as she blew a bubble with her bubblegum
Gorgeous: The levitating hitmaker sported a glamorous makeup look, complete with a bold pink gemstone eye look.
Sleek: The racy set featured SpongeBob’s iconic cartoon character, Patrick Star, to cover her nipples, while wearing just a pink thong underneath.
She styled her long brown tresses in loose waves to one side and looked effortlessly cool as she blew a bubble with her gum.
Dua then enjoyed a boozy night out with her pals on the town, sharing several funny snaps from the outing.
The London-born musician wrote, “down undaaaa in bikini bottom” before adding, “Fiestaaaa in Melbourne!!!
Evening: Dua then spent a boozy evening with her pals in the city, sharing several funny snaps from the outing
The London-born musician wrote, “down undaaaa in bikini bottom” before adding, “Fiestaaaa in Melbourne!!!
Dua has previously performed in Sydney and Brisbane as part of the Australian leg of her tour, and following her Melbourne dates she will travel to Adelaide and Perth for her final performances.
Dua’s completion of her massive tour comes after she confirmed she was single following a wave of rumors that she was dating boyfriend Trevor Noah.
The couple were pictured together at a dinner party earlier this month.
Exciting: Dua has previously performed in Sydney and Brisbane as part of the Australian leg of her tour, and following her Melbourne dates she will travel to Adelaide and Perth for her final performances
She explained that it was “really awesome to be alone” as she set the record straight during her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.
While chatting with Charli XCX about the new episode, Dua explained that it was the first time in “years” that she had been lucky enough to be single.
“For me, this is the first year that I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said.
She ended her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid in December 2021, after a five-year romance with Isaac Carew.
Tour: She is nearing the end of her gigantic Future Nostalgia tour after ten months of traveling around the world

