Details, photos and more – WWD





House of Highlights is taking its connection to its audience even further with the launch of its NBA Creator Capsule. The digital sports platform, part of Bleacher Report, releases its latest capsule collection this week in collaboration with four social media influencers who have created products inspired by their hometown NBA teams. House of Highlights teams up with FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rug for the Los Angeles Lakers; YouTuber Kenny Beecham for the Chicago Bulls; YouTuber Flight for the Golden State Warriors and TikTok star Noah Beck for the Phoenix Suns. “What’s most important to us is authenticity,” said Jake Cohen, e-commerce and merchandising manager at Bleacher Report. “These creators, in particular, are sure they have big platforms, but they’re genuinely NBA fans and fans of their local teams, so it was really important for us to check all the boxes and to make sure that not only did they have a genuine connection with their audience like House of Highlights does, but they were huge NBA fans and it really mattered to them. Designers have infused their own personality and style into the merchandise collection, like FaZe Rug giving a nod to its moniker by creating a Lakers rug, and Beck mixing his love of football and basketball for a jersey. of Suns football. Flight also incorporated some of his well-known quotes for his styles. FaZe Rug “House of Highlights’ roots in celebrating sports culture through the lens of a Gen Z fan,” Cohen said. “It was really NBA-focused and what they’ve created now is a platform that’s really at the forefront of the creator economy, so this collaboration blends those two worlds – professional sports intellectual property with the economy. It truly brings together everything that House of Highlights is known for in one physical extension of the brand. Creating a capsule collection with designers was a natural extension for House of Highlights, which is billed as the premier digital sports media brand. As of October, the platform had 3.9 billion video views on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram and 289 million engagements. Across all platforms, House of Highlights has over 60 million subscribers. The NBA Creators capsule comes after House of Highlight’s hit Remix collection, which has partnered with around 25 hip-hop artists and groups such as Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Three 6 Mafia, Outkast and more. The House of Highlights NBA Creators Capsule costs between $34 and $88 and is available on the platform’s website starting Monday.

