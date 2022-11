2022 MTV EMA Red Carpet

Celebrities were out in force for the MTV EMA 2022 wearing a range of glamorous looks on the red carpet to kick off the annual awards ceremony. Taylor Swift led the star-studded event as the “Midnights” singer stopped for selfies with adoring fans in a jewel-encrusted ensemble, setting the fashion tone for the evening. Dressed in a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, the David Koma dress featured a mesh skirt overlay with chunky jewel embellishments on top that shone in the spotlight. With simple black heels, hair swept up into an intricate bun leaving her thick bangs the focal point, and a brush of silver eyeliner, Swift brought the wow factor. Taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany, this year’s event is presented by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the first couple to animate the prize-giving. Ora chose a nude lace Elie Saab jumpsuit that was completely backless, meaning her tattoos were on full display. With flowing eyeliner and her hair in subtle waves, she looked super-loved with Waititi on her arm, although that look isn’t Ora’s only outfit, having promised POPSUGAR some great fashion moments and she did not disappoint. Throughout the show, we saw feathered dresses, wig changes, leather corsets, and bandaged catsuits, to name a few! She was joined on the red carpet by Maya Jama, who opted for a black sheer striped dress and cape, Bebe Rexha in a structured blue velvet showtopper by Bad Binch Tongtong, and Lauren Spencer-Smith, who chose Barbiecore from head to toe. . The evening was certainly full of energy and musical celebrations. Stormzy, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi all played, but the focus was always on the winners. While Harry Styles led the nominations with seven nominations, he won two and wasn’t the biggest winner of the night. It was Swift’s night out as she won four of the six nominations she was nominated for, and she’s certainly up for our best dressed guest as well. Read ahead to see all the stylish red carpet looks from the 2022 MTV EMAs. Tune in to the MTV EMAs on Sunday November 13 at 9 p.m. on MTV and from November 14 on Paramount+ UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/mtv-emas-2022-red-carpet-49011054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos