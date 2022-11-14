Dua Lipa Stunned in a Fishnet Dress with Knit Nipples That Looked Like Patrick Star from ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’





Dua Lipa shared a photo of her unconventional fishnet dress in Melbourne, Australia on November 12, 2022.Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa donned a pink mesh dress with knit nipple covers while on tour in Melbourne, Australia.

The pasties were designed to look like Patrick Star from “SpongeBob SquarePants”.

Lipa paired the look with matching gloves and underwear. Dua Lipa stunned in a pink fishnet dress with star-shaped pasties while on tour in Melbourne, Australia. The singer, who started the Australian leg of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour on November 2, shared photos of the look on Instagram Saturday. Close-up footage shows Lipa wearing pasties designed to look like Patrick Star, a starfish character from Nickelodeon’s cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants.” “Down undaaaa in bikini bottom,” the “Sweetest Pie” singer wrote in the caption, referencing the show’s underwater city. Lipa paired the ensemble with matching fingerless gloves and pink thong underwear, which showed through the sheer dress. Two strands of fabric held the dress around her neck, creating a backless shape with a keyhole cutout between the pasties. The assertive look hasn’t stopped the pop star from having fun with makeup. Lipa sported a heart-shaped bejeweled and sequined look, complete with pointed, winged eyeliner. She kept the rest of her makeup subtle and wore her hair in loose waves. Lipa is known for her bold and daring looks on tour and at events. Photos from the singer’s concert, she wore a stunning blue jumpsuit for her stops in Sydney and Melbourne. She paired a monochrome lace look with cobalt blue gloves and boots. Dua Lipa performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 8, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.Don Arnold/Getty Images In front of her then tour date in Adelaide, AustraliaLipa has denied reports that she will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. “I will not be playing and have never been involved in any negotiations to play,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. “I will be cheering on England from afar and I look forward to going to Qatar when they have fulfilled all the human rights commitments they made when they won the right to host world Cup.” The story continues The World Cup host country has been criticized this year for its treatment of migrant workers and its anti-gay laws. Insider’s Barnaby Lane previously reported that being gay in Qatar is illegal and punishable by death, and that discrimination and violence against members of the LGBTQ community are rampant. Representatives for Lipa did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Read the original article at Initiated

