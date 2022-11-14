Streetwear brand Iuter celebrates its 20th anniversary – WWD

In the early 2000s, streetwear was a vague concept for the fashion establishment and not a trend to be pursued.

In the US, Supreme was gaining momentum, the Japanese street scene was falling in love with A Bathing Ape, while Italy was taking baby steps to feed its own street crowd.

In this context, Iuter, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and aims to develop internationally, was born from a true lifestyle of young people.

The brand celebrated this milestone with its fall collection, called Euroiuter, which includes contributions, in the form of graphics and more, from creatives who have long been part of the Iuter team. These include Daniel Sansavini, Filippo Antonioli, Valentina De Zanche, Tanino Liberatore, No Text and Visual Kulture, among others.

The collection also includes collaborations with the Inner Light collective, photographer Alessandro “Zuek” Simonetti, the Teletubbies franchise and snowboard brand Capita. Interspersed throughout the range are pieces from Double Decade, a festive capsule of gear featuring vintage logos, quotes, graphics, as well as archival pieces including a logo biker jacket.

A look from Iuter’s Euroiuter Fall 2022 collection. Piotr Niepsuj

Co-founders Alberto Leoni and Andrea Torella were avid snowboarders in 2002, escaping Milan on winter weekends to freeride in the mountains, where they mingled with international visitors. There they brought their fondness for hip-hop music, break-dancing and the skateboard-slash-graffiti scene – the environment they occupied in town.

“It wasn’t born as a branding project, it was more about lifestyle…it was a sign of belonging taken from the world of graffiti art and the idea of ​​teams,” recalled Leoni in a joint interview with Torella.

Iuter’s first piece released in 2002 was a T-shirt with the slogan “Training kills runners… Go party!!!” It was a clear statement of intent, aimed at attracting like-minded young people with common passions and beliefs.

“Back then, snowboarding was more of a community than a sport,” Leoni said. “It was a catalyst bringing people together around him and around us from all over Italy and the world,” echoed Torella.

First focused on merchandise, the Iuter collections have evolved into a full-fledged offering backed by a stronger manufacturing prowess than other early entrants to the Italian streetwear scene.

They landed production at a manufacturing hub based in the Lombardy region, which served the likes of Fiorucci and Dolce & Gabbana, adding a layer of craftsmanship to the brand. This paid off in 2011 when Iuter opened its own production plant, which was expanded in 2017, which now also serves as a manufacturing unit for a third party.

In the early 2010s, Iuter 1.0, as the duo refers to the first decade, evolved further.

Giorgio Di Salvo, the creator of several hip streetwear brands and projects – including the Virgil Abloh-endorsed Vngrd, famous for its octopus print (the latter now wholly owned by Iuter and reissued under the Octopus label) – has contributed to the brand, opening it to a more international vision.

The co-founders also cited the advent of social media, which they embraced with an artisanal and authentic approach, as well as the opportunity to mingle with the Japanese scene in the 2010s.

“We’ve been through decades and while we feel like we’ve achieved established status as a brand, we’ve actually stayed fresh,” Leoni said, summarizing what he thinks is the brand’s strength. . “Today [fashion] often involves chasing trends. Iuter has indeed evolved but we have remained true to our own identity, we have added layers rather than changed our nature.

The Euroiuter fall 2022 collection from Iuter with a collaboration with Teletubbies. Piotr Niepsuj

After earning respect inside and outside the street community – and especially as streetwear has penetrated the fashion establishment over the past five to seven years – the duo envision a more institutional approach to storytelling (with formal collection presentations in the works, for example) that would cater to international communities of like-minded consumers.

“It’s about hiring people who haven’t heard us scream in the last 20 years,” Leoni said with a chuckle.

Iuter has 150 dealers in Italy but only 25-30 abroad. It operates a flagship on Milan’s Corso di Porta Ticinese and plans to make inroads in France, Germany and the UK.