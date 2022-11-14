Taylor Swift poses in a shimmery sheer dress on the MTV EMA red carpet





Taylor Swift embodied her song Bejeweled perfectly as she strutted down the MTV European Music Awards red carpet in a jaw-dropping outfit. On Sunday, November 13, the singer surprised fans when she arrived at the music awards show in Dusseldorf, Germany, and stopped to take some photos. Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards, in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage She wore a lightly covered black bodysuit with a high-waisted sheer skirt covered in sparkling jewels, a design by London fashion designer David Koma, according to Vogue. She completed the look with her signature cat eye and swept her blonde locks back into a bun. She can still make the whole place sparkle Jeff Kravitz/Movie Magic The 32-year-old musician won the MTV EMA for Best Long Form Video for her song All Too Well, which features actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The 10-minute track was released on her album Red (Taylors Version) last year. Swift took home four awards in total on Sunday night. Jeff Kravitz/Movie Magic MTV released an excerpt from their acceptance speech on Twitter. I have to thank the people who made this possible, Sadie Sink and Dylan OBrien, who believed in me and trusted me with their talent, she said. They were amazing collaborators and now friends. Swift continued to sparkle all night long as she changed into a bedazzled mini dress that sparkled every time the camera turned to her. Swift on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Kate Green/MTV/Getty Images for MTV The sequins on the dress looked like a disco ball as Swift addressed the crowd after receiving the top award for Best Artist. At the end of the ceremony, Swift was undoubtedly the big winner of the evening. She picked up two more trophies for Best Pop and Best Video, bringing her total to four wins. Taylor Swift poses with her trophies! Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV The MTV EMAs, which took place in Düsseldorf at the PSC Bank Dome, were co-hosted by singer Rita Ora and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and K-pop groups Seventeen and BTS were also announced as winners. The evening featured performances from OneRepublic, Gorillaz and Muse. Although Swift hasn’t performed, her fans can expect to see her in concert soon. Following the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights, last month, the anti-hero singer announced the social media that she will embark on her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/style/celeb-style/taylor-swift-mtv-emas-red-carpet-dress-rcna56991 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos