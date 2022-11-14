Fashion
Kim Kardashian flaunts her slim figure in a figure-hugging pink dress at a gala after the star sparked concerns over major weight loss
KIM Kardashian showed off her petite figure in a figure-hugging pink dress amid weight loss struggles.
The reality star attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.
Kim, 42, stunned at the event, wearing a figure-hugging baby pink long-sleeved dress with cutouts along her midsection and chest.
Pieces of fabric from the dress were tied around her waist and breasts, showcasing her hourglass figure.
The gorgeous set also included a long train that trailed behind the model.
Kim teamed the look with pink pointy toe heels, a small pink clutch and her platinum blonde locks pulled into a neat bun.
Her sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, was also at the event, wearing a sexy black mini dress with an open back and sheer skirt.
The makeup mogul completed the outfit with strappy black heels and her dark hair in a tight bun.
The duo posed together on the green carpet, each giving sultry looks to the camera.
Elsewhere on the mat, their mother, Kris Jenner, 67, was spotted snapping photos with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
The momager wore a long-sleeved black and gray floral dress, while her 42-year-old beau opted for a black tuxedo.
The group were supporting Kim who was receiving an award, as Kylie then shared a clip of her big sister on the catwalk.
“Congratulations sister @kimkardashian so proud of you,” Kylie captioned the post.
LEATHER LADY
Kim had a busy week, as the night before she attended an event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art wearing a sexy leather number.
Kim posted pictures on instagram of her Balenciaga Couture slip-on while posing on the dark blue carpet.
The dress hugged the Hulu star’s hourglass figure, covering every square inch of her skin from her neck to her feet, and included a long train.
She completed the look with a face full of makeup and her platinum blonde locks in loose waves.
Kim also had fun with a photo shoot at her resort, capturing the look standing on the hotel balcony, lying in bed and pulling a room service cart.
Both events come amid concerns over Kim’s drastic weight loss in recent months.
WEIGHTLOSS
Earlier this year, the model admitted to losing 21 pounds after adopting a healthier lifestyle.
Her weight loss journey began when she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the late Marilyn Monroe’s historic dress for the Met Galain May.
Kim then continued her efforts to lose even more weight, and she’s not done yet.
Last month, The US Sun exclusively revealed that she wanted to lose even more pounds to achieve her ideal figure.
A source said the TV star “loves how skinny she is” and plans to lose two more pounds to be under her goal weight.
The insider said that Kim “doesn’t want to gain weight because she thinks she’s never looked better than now.
“She loves how skinny she is and wants to stay that way. She says she plans to lose another two pounds because then she’s under her ideal weight and it won’t matter if she fluctuates a bit .”
The source added that Kim ate sugar for the first time in weeks at her 42nd birthday party last month.
They said: “Her great pleasure is that she allows herself a tiny piece of birthday cake – the first time she’s had sugar in weeks.”
|
