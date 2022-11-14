LSU-Shreveport Men’s Football Conference Tournament Champions Crowned





VSN (admin) Published Sunday November 13, 2022 – 14:30

Texarkana, Texas—The men’s soccer team won its first conference tournament title Saturday night as it took on the Louisiana Christian Wildcats. The Pilots put three goals in the net en route to a 3-1 win. With the victory, the Pilots earn an automatic qualification bid for the NAIA National Tournament in addition to being the 2022 RRAC Men’s Soccer Conference Tournament Champions. The Pilots move to 14-3-3 overall while the Louisiana Christian Wildcats finish their season 11-3-6. The first whistle spurred both teams into action and it was clear the match was going to be intense. Neither team found a solid chance in the net for the first 15 minutes of the game as each team struggled hard to retain possession of the ball. In the 16th minute of the game Scott Neil broke through for the Pilots getting the first real shot of the game and forcing the Wildcats goalie to make the save. The teams continued to trade possession and shots towards the end of the first half when the drivers saw an opportunity. With only seconds left Liam Viviane found his way to the Pilots and fired a shot that the Wildcats goaltender quickly parried. Much to the keeper’s chagrin, Maurice Theart was there to follow the pilots and send them to halftime leading 1-0. The second half began with the drivers flying at the Wildcats, and barely a minute after David Dancetovic saw an opportunity to pursue the driver’s lead and narrowly missed it, clipping the goal post and sending the ball out. The Wildcats, out of step and determined to get back into the game got their act together and in the 57th minute of the game snuck a past Emmanuel Esquivel to even the game. The fire was reignited and both teams as the battle for possession escalated once again. With a race towards the goal, Alexander Charles took her space before she found a freshman Vukasin Lukovich just outside the penalty area. Lukovich hit the ball once to send it into the back of the Wildcats net just below the crossbar in the 63rd minute. With the lead in their hands, the Pilots settled in once more and just over four minutes later, Neil broke away to the Wildcats goalie and slid the ball into the corner, giving the Pilots a cushion of 3-1. The match remained a battle until the second the clock ran out and the pilots were victorious. The head coach Philip Bohn said, “Incredible feeling of finally breaking through and winning our conference tournament. We have suffered so much but this group is different. They stayed together, they grew together, they suffered together and now they have won a double together. We were exceptional today against a very good LCU team. They demanded our best to outdo them and our boys responded. We proved that unity still matters and I’m so happy for these boys. We have a great group of boys, and they are deserving champions. We are now regrouping, recovering and preparing for Nationals. man of the match Scott Neil was named man of the match for the championship win over LCU. Bohn said, “Scott was our man of the match again today. He was everywhere and scored again. Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are today.” Neil had four shots, including three on goal and one in the back of the net. He was a dominant midfield figure for the Drivers and played a part in many key moments in the game. Neil was also named tournament MVP for his heroism in the final and semi-final matches. The men’s soccer team will find out Monday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT the venue and opponent for their first-round national tournament. Louisiana State University Shreveport Soccer Men’s Red River Athletic Conference Match Results

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.victorysportsnetwork.com/Clip/news/lsu-shreveport-mens-soccer-crowned-conference-tournament-champions.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos