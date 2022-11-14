Taylor Swift Sparkles in Sheer Dress to Win Four Awards on First MTV EMA Red Carpet in a Decade





Taylor Swift made the whole room sparkle while wearing a jeweled ensemble as she walked the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet for the first time in more than a decade on Sunday. The 32-year-old singer wore a stunning David Koma dress, which featured a black bodysuit under a sheer and emerald layered skirt for the show in Dusseldorf, Germany. Swift stood out before the ceremony even began and was crowned the big winner after taking home four trophies, including best video for her 10-minute anthem, “All Too Well: The Short Film.” LORETTA LYNN REMEMBERS THE TOUCHING TRIBUTE OF DOLLY PARTON, TAYLOR SWIFT AND KEITH URBAN Swift’s emerald studded skirt was complemented by a silver zipper in the back, and she added inches to her sculptural frame with a pair of peep-toe pumps. TAYLOR SWIFT REVEALS WHY SHE LOVES TO WRITE ABOUT SHAME AND SELF-DEGRADATION: SUCKS POISON FROM A SNAKE BITE The “Anti-Hero” singer wore her dusty blonde hair up in a chic bun with her classic, wispy bangs framing her face. Swift added a pop of shimmer shadow to highlight her winged cat eye liner and wore a peach shade of lipstick. Her red carpet outfit seemed to pay homage to “Bejeweled,” a song from her latest record album, “Midnights.” “I better believe I’m still wearing jewelry. When I walk into the room, I can still make the whole place sparkle,” she sings in the whimsical chorus. The “Maroon” songwriter completely changed his outfit to a sparkling silver dress later during the ceremony at the PSD Bank Dome. “I can’t believe I can do this as a job,” she told the crowd after accepting the award for best artist. She also won trophies for Best Pop, Best Long Form, and Best Video. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and BTS were just a few of the many winners at the annual show. Last week, Taylor revealed she was heading back on tour in 2023, with opening acts including Haim, Paramore and Phoebe Bridgers. “I am thrilled to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!). The first leg of the tour will take place in stadiums across the States States, with international dates to come. announced ASAP!” “Midnights” is another hit for Swift after 10 songs from the album topped Billboard’s Hot 100 in one week. She is the first artist to achieve the incredible triumph. “10 out of 10 on the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I’M DOWN,” she wrote on Twitter. A few days later, she added eight more dates to her stadium tour. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

