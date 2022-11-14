Fashion
UCSB mens and womens swimming outmatch UCSD, Pepperdine
The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s swim teams handily beat UC San Diego on Nov. 5, with the men decimating the Tritons 187.5-74.5 and the women winning 134-128.
UCSB also took on Pepperdine University, and although the school did not have a men’s swim team, the Gauchos beat the Pepperdines women’s team by an impressive final score of 221.5-39. ,5.
The Tritons performed exceptionally well against UCSB in their last game, both UCSD teams won by significant margins in 2021, but UCSB was determined to bounce back against their rival, and this year they did. impressive way.
You can simply tell by our record this year compared to last year; we just won this year, said sophomore Austin Sparrow. [UCSD is] also a very, very fast and very competitive team with us, but we wanted to show that we were the best team this year and I hope [will be] for the coming years.
While the team enjoyed a string of individual successes throughout the meet, such as second Matthew Driscoll and freshman Nina Statlers finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle, respectively, the triumphant relays of the team are what ultimately ensured victory for the Gauchos.
Sparrow, Driscoll, junior Sean Gutowski and second Justin Wong, won the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:00.51, with Gutowski, Wong, Driscoll and senior Alec Cullen also placing first in the 200-yard medley relay. .
The UCSB women’s 400-yard relay, which ranked first against the Tritons in 2021, picked up the win for the second straight year. The group, made up of Statler, sophomore Tyryn Empremsilapa, junior captain Reagan Nibarger and rookie Samantha Banos, finished with a time of 3:26.84, topping last year’s stint by four seconds.
Our stints have been really strong, Nibarger said. We have a really big freshman class right now, they basically outnumber our returnees, so it was really, really fun to have a really strong girls team to race with and to be able to win those relays.
Our saying this year is that only Gauchos beat Gauchos, she continued. It doesn’t matter who hits the wall, whether it’s me or a friend or one of my teammates. All that matters is that the Gauchos score points for the Gauchos.
Like most other collegiate sports teams, UCSB swimming requires a friendly and supportive team culture to be successful. One measure the organization takes to maintain a sense of camaraderie among swimmers is to combine men’s and women’s workouts, instead of keeping the two teams separate for practice.
A lot of practices on other college teams are split between men and women, but we don’t do it that way, Nibarger said. We have the women racing the men, the men racing the women and so on, and it’s just a really strong team dynamic where the men and women can race, cheer each other on. and encourage each other.
Coming into Saturday’s encounter, the men’s team hold a win-loss record of 2-0, while the women similarly stand at 2-1. With their respective strong starts to the season, both Gaucho teams will be looking to win the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation swimming championship. [MPSF].
The goal is always to win the [MPSF] conference, Sparrow said. I can’t wait to see what [times] everyone is going to our next mid-season meeting and i know that even if we go fast, it will continue until our conference meeting.
The Gauchos’ next meet is the Utah Tech Invite in St. George, Utah, which will take place November 16-19.
A version of this article originally appeared on p. 7 of the November 10, 2022 print edition of the Daily Nexus.
