Miami Heat finally land their knockout shots in dominant fashion against the Charlotte Hornets at the FTX Arena

After five consecutive confrontations on the wire, it can be confirmed that brilliant triumphs always bring a certain level of ecstasy.

Taking a break from what has been a pattern of nail biters lately this campaign, the Miami Heat looked like the conference-leading version they constantly trotted out last season with a second-half bashing of the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night to improve their record to 6-7.

Outside of the win at Portland and the escape from Golden State, it was the best we’ve seen this team play in what has been a rollercoaster ride the first three weeks of the regular season.

Victory was secured by the final minutes where Heat fans even got their wish to watch lovable pre-season standouts Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain play for a few minutes, with the two newcomers hitting 3 runs for the biggest Saturday night crowd pleaser in Miami, including DJ Khaled. and his pillow, as well as Heat legend Tim Hardaway Sr.

After a first half that was par for Miami 13 games taking a lead only to become sloppy and allow the opposition to come back in a short amount of time, the Heat had to take a secret sauce that the leader of the team prepared at halftime, as they then opened the third quarter by hitting their first 11 shots.

Hornets shooting in the 1st half: 10/14 on the edge *yuck*

5/11 on mid-range attempts

5/12 on 3s without corner

7/17 on all 3-point attempts Charlotte is also:

+10.4 pts/100 poss in half court

+3.1 pts/100 poss in transition (and ALL excluding live rebounds) Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) November 13, 2022

The Miami Heat scored 45 points in the 3rd quarter. They started 11/11 and finished 15/20, including 5/8 deep. 9 of the baskets were assisted. Definitely the best quarterback of the whole season so far. Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) November 13, 2022

Butler: 20 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 6-8 FG, 7-7 FT, +13

Bam: 24 pts, 15 reb, 4 aces, 11-18 FG, +19

Lowry: 12 pts, 11 reb, 8 aces, +14

Strus: 31 points, 10-16 FG, 8-14 3PT, +15

Vincent: 20 pts, 7-13 FG

Martin: 7 pts, 5 reb, 4 aces, +27 Heck, even Dedmon had 3 blocks Crazy day for #s. pic.twitter.com/qIBsjUdXLj Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) November 13, 2022

Key #s in today’s Heat win:

130.7 pts/100 poss (wow)

61.3 eFG%

42.9% on the 3 without turn

39% on all 3s

54.2% on mid-range Js

57.9% on 4-14 FT shots

123.3 pts/100 poss in half court (98th percentile) Incredible offensive game overall. Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) November 13, 2022

In reality, however, they simply watched a movie and stayed the course, convinced that the brand of basketball they had been playing lately winning four of their last six despite injuries to Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro was an indication. stronger of their performance rather than the hot shot of the opponents.

The team was surprisingly happy with the way it was progressing despite an almost colossal collapse last time out against Charlotte, and why it came to fruition on Saturday.

There were probably 5 or 6 mental glitches that led to easy field goals defensively, but for the most part I thought it was pretty good energy and I really like the way things were going offensively, said head coach Erik Spoelstra on the first two quarters. , which ended with LaMelo Ball returning and his Hornets ahead 59-57, thanks to a solid outside shot.

Miami trusted the process. Eventually, Charlotte no longer played as if they were throwing attempts on NBA 2K’s rookie difficulty. Next, Max Strus ignited with his patented jumpshot where he leaps through the air like a suicide bomber while managing to straighten his shoulders and make a trustworthy attempt from deep. The Strus came loose and the Heat got juice.

Going into the final period, it was done.

Adebayo was another star. At this point, he loves Wi-Fi. It’s just always there that you only realize how freaked out you’d be without it when it’s not there.

It’s easy to take Bam for granted as he often goes unnoticed, a fundamental piece for this team with which the basics on both sides of the pitch are established.

He can play any defensive scheme. He can turn on any player and come back in time to defend the paint or fix a rebound. He is the catalyst for the Spoelstras 2-3 zone defense. He can shake up the attack by dropping the ball. He can distribute to teammates. He can do pull-ups. He can drive. He can reach the foul line. Hes constantly a lob threat.

It can make games like these:

Watch everything Bam does throughout this sequence. Timing and patience are qualities to really appreciate. Quarterback in defense, always aware of the direction the opposing game is taking. Unique in that he is a C who can start the offense with outs, which opens up opportunities. pic.twitter.com/JOUotSwJ32 Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) November 13, 2022

Some skeptics might still focus on what Bam can’t do when they should consider what the Heat couldn’t do without him.

Adebayo is one of the few. Let Spoelstra give a reason why:

He has a great institutional understanding and knowledge of what we were looking for in there. I just think he’s a real Swiss Army knife defensively. We can literally do any pattern: pick-and-roll, man-to-man, zone, switch, anything.

If you’re in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, you should be able to do all of these things. I don’t think every guy in the conversation can do these things. This team is a bit different, so we have to do different things, but you have to have a guy like Bam who can be that anchor and have that absolute versatility.

Lowry and Butler were solid without being asked too much of them. Gabe Vincent has been terrific off the bench, providing the kind of scoring the second unit will need consistently, especially on nights Herro can’t go.

Even Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon were pretty solid in their roles, which is the minimum this team needs for heavy hitters to land knockout punches.

Saturday night, that knockout took many forms for the Heat. And in a season where the only thing that was predictable is unpredictability, it felt right for them to win one by dominance.

The next home test on Monday against a hot Phoenix Suns the team will come soon enough. Until then, let Jimmy and Max set the current mood: