How Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Compares to Ivanka’s: Dress, Venue, Guest List

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, married Michael Boulos, the son of a wealthy Lebanese family, on Saturday night in a happy event that brought together the Trump family, including half -sister Ivanka Trump, whose marriage was also in the spotlight just over a decade ago.

Footage from Tiffany’s wedding shows her father by her side as he smiled and embraced the happy occasion, despite his disappointment with the midterm election results in which many of his GOP-endorsed candidates lost. The former president is also days away from officially announcing a 2024 presidential bid.

Tiffany, who is Trump’s only adult child not to be prosecuted for fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James, dated Boulos for two and a half years after meeting him on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, in 2018. The couple got engaged last year.

Boulos, who is 25, comes from a wealthy family that owns businesses in Nigeria, proposed to Tiffany at the White House Rose Garden and gave his now 29-year-old wife a $1.2 million diamond ring. dollars at the time, People reported last year.

Although Ivanka’s marriage received memorable attention in 2009 when she married Jared Kushner, who later became the ex-president’s senior adviser, the two marriages had different details that stood out. . Here’s how they compare.

The dress

Tiffany donned two different wedding dresses throughout her big night, starting the night with a sequin and beaded long-sleeved gown, according to images posted by the Daily Mail. The ex-president’s daughter also wore diamond and pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, her sister and bridesmaid Ivanka, was dressed in a blue dress with Tiffany’s bridesmaids on Saturday night. Ivanka, Tiffany and Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, all wore dresses designed by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

“I’ve always loved Elie Saab and it’s a Lebanese/American marriage, so we’re happy that Elie is creating the magic,” Tiffany told the Daily Mail.

The bride wore a flowing white dress with a diamond necklace later after changing her dress during the evening.

Her half-sister was also keen to show off her diamonds at her own wedding to Kushner in 2009. Ivanka wore a bespoke Vera Wang dress and diamonds worth thousands of dollars at the time, according to People.

The diamonds were from her own collection of fine jewelry Ivanka Trump, including a platinum diamond hair piece worth $45,000 to accentuate her veil, diamond earrings worth $130,000 and a diamond bracelet worth $90,000.

The place

Tiffany’s wedding took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The bride walked down the aisle to a scalloped arch of rhododendrons with pink, white and blue flowers, according to the Daily Mail.

Guests and the Trump family drank champagne by the estate’s pool before heading to a ballroom for the main reception. The wedding landscape was created by Paris-based event designer Toni Breiss, while the newly married couple’s photographers were from DenisLEON&Co.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not politics,” Maples said. Peoplewho added that the family chose Mar-a-Lago as the location because “it was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was born.”

Meanwhile, Ivanka, who was 27 when she married, had a private Jewish ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with 500 people in attendance, People reported at the time.

Ivanka’s event had ceremonial tents and long, narrow white tables as well as chandeliers that her father brought from his golf club in Washington, DC, according to Page Six.

The wedding cake

The two sisters asked the same pastry chef to create their wedding cakes. Tiffany’s cake was inspired by a 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake her parents had at their wedding when she was a baby, according to People.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s cake was 70 inches tall with about 13 layers of multiple flavors. “Each layer was surrounded by flowers. We had lisianthus, roses, peonies, lilies of the valley, baby’s breath, all in the color of whites, creams, ivory pinks and bright tones,” said Weinstock. People at the time.

The guest list

Guests who attended Tiffany’s wedding remained confidential, according to The New York Times. However, guests are said to have included Gaia Matisse, the daughter of artists Sophie Matisse and Alain Jacquet, socialite Karen Shiboleth and model Peter Brant Jr.

The number of attendees at Tiffany’s wedding has not been confirmed, but the Daily mail indicated that 250 guests were expected.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Russel Crow, Natalie Portman, and TV personalities Barbara Walters and Regis Philbin attended Ivanka’s wedding.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.