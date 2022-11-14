Local Couture What You Missed at Denver Fashion Week Night 1





Denver Fashion Week (DFW) got off to an incredible start last night, for Night One: Local Couture at the sports castle. From the hall to the show, everything was breathtaking. Night One was dedicated to local couture, welcoming our local designers to show off their latest looks. Steve sells, Rachel Marie Hurst, Mona Lucero, SKYEAIRE, lead to society, Tyne Hall, INHERENT, Wasteand Gyidah took the first night of this week-long event, with many more looks to come. In a two-story venue, models took to the runway both upstairs and downstairs. Starting upstairs and then heading to the bottom runway, the models tackled walking on two runways last night. Steve sells Steve Sells starts the show by showing off his latest collection with a splash of color. He presents his creations, worn by mostly middle-aged models, in a chic way. The collection presented an accessible and chic look with dresses with transparent covers. This designer started the show off with a bang on DFW’s first night. Rachel Marie Hurst Hurst wins the show with his fabulous floral designs. Her looks featured a soft pink color with flowers placed differently on each of her pieces. With a variety of designs, Hurst wowed audiences. Mona Lucero As soon as the music started, audiences eagerly waited to see this designer’s collection. With eye-catching colors and different unique silhouettes, this designer caught the attention of the public. Lucero brought a new look to Denver Fashion that got the audience excited. SKYEAIRE Skye wowed the crowd with her amazing designs. The first model stepped out in a tight dress with a huge headpiece and the crowd was immediately intrigued. Skye took different abstract silhouettes and created beautiful designs. lead to society When Menez hit the runway, jaws dropped, Menez brought a sexy workwear style to the table and the audience loved it. With this collection, you are sure to look your best in the Denver area and look confident and fierce. Tyne Hall Hall brings a collection to die for for the public. She brings a gothic and dreamy look that the public has devoured. With edgy looks and darker colors, it’s just what Denver needed to spice up next season’s outfits. INHERENT With accessible fashion in Denver, this designer has brought an amazing collection to the table. For people on the go but who still want to be on the cutting edge of fashion, this collection ticks those boxes. Waste Wastebound brings a more edgy look to the Denver fashion scene. With different cuts and colors, the designer, Yang Ting Ting, keeps the attention of the public. As the models came out one by one in different silhouettes, the crowd became more intrigued. All while getting an attainable Denver look. Gyidah To end the show, Giydah brought a fashion-forward collection. From the crochet patterns to the layering, this look wowed audiences. Overall, this show and experience left audiences wanting more. People wore their best outfits and loved the collections afterwards. Last night the designers took to the stage and brought their best pieces, the audience was just excited. After last night’s experience, Denver will be looking forward to day two: kids and hair. All the photographs of Roxanna Carrasco. Click here for full photo galleries including street style and stage and rehearsal.

