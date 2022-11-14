Kylie Jenner shows off her bare back in a sexy black dress as fans notice shocking details on the star’s bum

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her curvy figure in a sexy dress as fans pointed out an interesting detail on her back.

The reality star turned heads in the skinny ensemble at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night.

5 Kylie Jenner has fans convinced she’s taken down her Brazilian facelift rumor based on new photos Credit: AFP

5 Photos captured Kylie at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night in West Hollywood, Calif. Credit: INSTAGRAM

5 She attended the gala with her sister, Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Kylie, 25, attended the event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., alongside some members of her famous family.

Photos captured the beauty mogul posing on the dark green carpet with her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, who wore a figure-hugging pink dress.

Kylie’s all-black look consisted of a mini dress with an open back and a sheer skirt exposing her bare legs.

She completed the outfit with strappy black heels, large studded earrings and her dark hair in a tight bun.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, 67, and the mum’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 42, also posed for photos nearby.

However, fans were drawn to Kylie’s revealing outfit, as many photos captured her looking over her shoulder to show off the dress’ unique stand.

The snaps also highlighted the backside of Hulu’s personality – which became a topic of discussion in an online thread.

A fan followed the thread to suggest that Kylie pulled her Brazilian butt life based on the photos.

They included a snap from the evening alongside an older photo showing Kylie with a noticeably fuller back.

FAN COMMENTS

Some agreed with the theory, writing, “They all got some kind of BBL reduction which was probably lipo on top of the weight loss.

Another protested: “Her body is so beautiful. I don’t want her to get so skinny. They all became Kendall [Jenner] the body. Only [she] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are left.”

A third added: “People don’t seem to agree with me, but I guarantee you she’s getting skinny all over, right behind her sisters.

“She followed them with the crazy curves, the BBLs, the sculpted faces are going to follow them to angular too. “

And a fourth said: “Absolutely. Thin rail is the trend they’re pushing.”

Others weren’t convinced, contributing to her seemingly smaller rear end at the angles of the photos and the weight loss.

One commented, “No, I think her butt still looked big in the other pics she posted- [it] looks like she could lose some weight overall, though.”

A second wrote: “No I’m just losing weight. I’ll be next after Khloe [Kardashian] and Kim too skinny. Sigh.”

A third said: “They never get their BBLs taken out. They just lose weight, and when you lose weight, you lose it everywhere.”

And a fourth wrote confidently: “No, angles.”

CHANGING NUMBER

Like her sisters, Kylie has repeatedly said in interviews that she hasn’t had plastic surgery, insisting that lip fillers are her only beauty vice.

The TV star hasn’t revealed if she’s improved her back with cosmetic surgery, but she’s been left vulnerable due to her changed physique since giving birth to two children.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kylie spoke to her mom about her feelings about her fluctuating weight.

I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much, she began.

This time, I don’t feel like that at all.

Kylie continued: Maybe it’s mentally more difficult, but seeing my body, I just trust the process.

I’m much less stressed about my weight and my appearance and much more about feminine energy and having a baby.

She also recently showed off her stretch marks after welcoming her second child, a son, with Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis, 31, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

She previously told her fans that she gained 60 pounds during her pregnancy with her youngest child as she hit the gym in a bid to lose weight again.

5 Fans pointed out that her back looked noticeably smaller than in older photos Credit: Getty