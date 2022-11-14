SAWANT: Public school dress codes play into misogyny

Something that always bothered me about public school more than cardboard-flavored pizza was the dress code. Especially as a young woman, I always found it very strange and disturbing how the dress code seemed to impose specific clothing prohibitions on female clothing and bodies. rooms.

Clothes traditionally marketed for girls tend to be shorter and tighter, while clothes traditionally marketed for boys are longer and looser. (Think of how “women’s” merchandise tends to come in form-fitting V-necks, while “men’s” merchandise tends to come in crew-neck shirts.) As a result, the dress code tends to primarily target women’s clothing, setting girls up for objectification early on.

Bans on spaghetti straps, skirts, shorts, certain necklines and more are just the start of what is often a multi-page document.

A popular reason cited in support of these rules is to make the school a distraction-free zone. The distractions are, of course, the miners’ shoulders, legs, stomachs and chests. I never understood how this could be the case. There is nothing inherently fun or sexual about any of these body parts. But when a dress code is enforced in a way that treats a girl’s body as a distraction, it teaches young girls that their bodies are inherently sexual before anything else.

If the first thing a person thinks of when they see an exposed shoulder, collarbone, or thigh is that they are being inappropriately distracted from it, so much so that it interferes with their ability to participate effectively in their upbringing, it’s not the girl’s fault. Nor is it the girl’s responsibility to fix this frame of thought by simply changing her clothes. This thought process is rooted in a much deeper problem than a simple wardrobe change could fix.

So it’s obvious that when schools find body parts disruptive, there’s a problem, not with the clothes girls choose to wear, but with who finds those clothes distracting in the first place.

Many argue that young women need to cover up because “boys will be boys.” But honestly, we’re tired of hearing that excuse. If “boys will be boys”, then why don’t we help them learn that sexualizing a girl’s body is wrong, instead of forcing young women to limit their wardrobes?

The problem here is the objectification of a girl’s body from an early age. A dress code is only a small part of a much larger problematic system. Schools perpetuate this objectification, and even validate it, when they tell girls to cover up rather than teaching boys to stop having such thought patterns.

It’s damaging to a young woman’s self-confidence to go through this. While social media already promotes unrealistic beauty and body standards, the sexist nature of most dress codes makes matters worse by forcing girls to question why, in the end, it always comes down to their bodies. Girls are left to wonder about the world’s obsession with regulating their bodies and what they choose to put on them.

It’s humiliating to have to wear a sweatshirt because you show too much shoulder. You can’t help but wonder “what’s so inappropriate about my shoulder?”

Of course, I agree that there is a time and a place for certain clothes. I’m just challenging the principle of matter that punishes girls for what they wear (by preventing them from wearing certain things) rather than those that sexualize girls in the first place.

Many don’t realize it right away, but this question has broader implications that extend beyond the four walls of a high school or college.

When sexual assault cases are reviewed, people often look at what the victim was wearing. The amount of skin she revealed then determines how much of the incident was her fault, with blame always placed on the victim rather than the perpetrator.

Clothes are clothes and bodies are bodies. What a girl wears and how much skin she shows is never an invitation to unwanted activity or inappropriate staring. When you teach children from an early age that clothes are a distraction, you teach them that there is implied consent in a woman’s choice to wear certain clothes, when that is not the case.

It is not a young woman’s responsibility to keep young men from being distracted by her skin, and schools actively do their female students a disservice when they enforce such dress codes. Instead, schools and our wider culture must cultivate an environment where every student, every girl, is treated equally and respectfully.

