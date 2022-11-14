‘Vulgar!’ Ivanka Trump’s short pink dress was deemed totally inappropriate for Tiffany’s wedding





PALM BEACH, FL: Ivanka Trump was seen in a halter top encrusted with pink rhinestones, showing off her midriff and matching pink skirt ahead of stepsister Tiffany’s wedding. The 41-year-old entrepreneur shared a photo where she is seen in the pink dress, with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. “Ready to celebrate @TiffanyATrump and Michael!” she captioned the photo. ADVERTISING Tiffany, the only daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, married Michael Boulos at her family’s club in Palm Beach, Florida. Tiffany wore a beautiful long-sleeved wedding dress by Elie Saab. Her mother was seen in a lavender evening dress, also by Saab. Trump attended the wedding, as his half-siblings Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr, Eric and Barron, photos revealed. Maples reportedly said her daughter chose the dress as a nod to her husband’s legacy. “It’s a Lebanese-American wedding,” she said, according to The American Sunadding: “So we were so happy that Elie Saab was creating the magic.” ADVERTISING READ MORE ‘Handsome as heck’: Internet swooned over photos of handsome Barron Trump at Tiffany’s wedding How much did Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress cost? Bride dons Elie Saab’s crystal-encrusted gown ADVERTISING Tiffany’s wedding comes four days after the 2022 midterm elections. Likewise, Maples said, according to People, “We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not politics.” She added that they chose Mar-a-Lago as the location because it was “Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was born.” ADVERTISING Social media, however, were unimpressed with Ivanka’s pink outfit and many called it inappropriate for the occasion. “A bare midriff for a wedding??? Nothing like trying to distract the bride who of course happens to be your sister. Trash,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Please show a little more skin and add more sparkle. We wouldn’t want the bride to get any more attention than you, would we?” wrote another user. One user said, “I’d be pissed if my stepsister wore this on my big day.” ADVERTISING A bare belly for a wedding??? There’s nothing quite like trying to distract the bride who, of course, happens to be your sister. Vulgar. lecavanaugh (@lecavanaugh) November 12, 2022 Please show some more skin and add more sparkles. We wouldn’t want the bride to get any more attention than you, would we? Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 12, 2022 ADVERTISING I’d be pissed if my 1/2 sister wore this on my big day Kelly D (@KellDA) November 13, 2022 “‘I’m wearing a bare belly to the wedding of this chubby girl I’ve met many times, because even if she’s the one getting married, I *won’t* let her get all the attention.’ – Ivanka Trump, loving and caring stepsister,” wrote one user, while another said, “Are you serious about wearing this outfit to your sister’s wedding? Who wears a half top to a wedding? You should be ashamed of yourself, but I know Trumps are never ashamed of anything.” “Bare belly at a wedding. Are we sure that’s not one of the fake blue checkmarks?” a user wrote. ADVERTISING “I’m wearing a bare midriff to the wedding of this chubby girl I’ve met many times, because even if she’s the one getting married, I *won’t* let her get all the attention.”

– Ivanka Trump, loving and caring half-sister Sunny “Burl” Daze (@Sunny_Burl_Daze) November 12, 2022 Are you serious about wearing this outfit to your sister’s wedding? Who wears a demi top to a wedding? You should be ashamed of yourself, but I know the Trumps are never ashamed of anything. Angela Glover (@Ajdrudaglover) November 12, 2022 ADVERTISING Naked belly at a wedding. Are we sure it’s not one of the fake blue ticks? ICCool (@ICCool) November 12, 2022 This article contains comments made on the Internet by individuals and organizations. MEAWW cannot independently confirm these and does not support any claims or opinions expressed online. ADVERTISING

