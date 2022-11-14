Taylor Swift Is ‘Bejeweled’ in a Daring Dress at the 2022 MTV EMAs





And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift appeared to nod to “Bejeweled” from “Midnights” with her look for Sunday’s 2022 MTV EMAs: a black David Koma bodysuit-style dress outfitted with a sheer, sparkly, gem-studded cage skirt emerald in color. Making a surprise appearance on the red carpet in Düsseldorf, Germany, the 32-year-old pop sensation paired the plunging design with a range of jewelry (what else?) from Anita Ko, Delfina Delettrez, Repossi and Djula, including including a handful of diamond earrings and several bling-out rings. Swift finished her look with black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals ($750) and a sleek updo, swapping out her signature red lip for a glossy nude and adding a sparkling green cat eye for extra drama. She was nominated in six categories at this year’s EMAs and won four awards in total: Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Long Form Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”



Swift won four awards during the show. PA Images via Getty Images



Swift won four awards during the show. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I Next

Swift even pulled off a quick change during the ceremony, swapping her red carpet look for a dazzling one. David Koma Polo Mini Dress ($4,508) that weren't lacking in sparkle either, as well as imposing silver Jimmy Choo Platforms ($1,050). After the release of "Midnights", his 10th studio album, the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker is prepares for his huge "Eras Tour", which will begin on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. In September, Page Six exclusively reported that Swift was set to hit the road for the first time in five years, with a source telling us, "Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place. She is delighted to be back on the road after such a long but fruitful break. We can't wait to see what songs will make the set list and what it will carry.

