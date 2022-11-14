TLC Renews Say Yes to the Dress, 1000 Lb Life, Sets Season Premieres





TLC is bringing back eight of its hit shows in 2023. “1000 lbs. Best Friends”, “I Am Jazz”, “Darcey & Stacey”, “Extreme Sisters”, “7 Little Johnstons”, “My 600-Lb. Life”, “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Return to Amish” will all return with 88 hours of new content in Q1. “1,000 Pounds. Best Friends” premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. While Meghan has lost 200 pounds, she is still struggling to plan her wedding while living with Tina. Vanessa, who has been on her own successful weight loss journey, fears for her obese 19-year-old son and Ashley worries about whether she will qualify for gastric bypass surgery. “1,000 lbs. Best Friends” is produced by Crazy Legs Productions. “1,000 lbs. Sisters” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. Tammy makes “a life-changing decision” after surviving a near-death experience. Amy, who is expecting her second baby, doesn’t know how being an overweight mother will work, while Chris desperately seeks to qualify for skin removal surgery. “1,000 lbs. Sisters” is produced by Crazy Legs Productions. “I Am Jazz” premieres Tuesday, January 24 at 10 p.m. Jazz returns home to Florida after her first year alone at Harvard and has been working on her social life, entering the dating scene and wrestling on apps. While trying to be independent, she receives a death threat when she returns to college and her parents have to intervene. “I Am Jazz” is produced by This is Just a Test. “Darcey & Stacey” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. The ’90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff returns as the twin sisters split their time between their homes in Connecticut and Miami. Darcey is single and ready for a fresh start after Georgi, while Darcey attempts to enter the Miami dating scene as a businesswoman and proud mother. “Darcey & Stacey” is produced by Sharp Entertainment. “Extreme Sisters” premieres Monday, January 23 at 9 p.m. The reality series follows the lives of several different sisters – twins, triplets and even those who claim to be psychics – who are obsessed with each other and refuse to change. “Extreme Sisters” is produced by Bodega Pictures. “My 600 pounds. Life” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. The new season follows the patients of bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, who has made a career out of helping those who suffer from obesity, using both tough love and charm. Each individual has to deal with their “inner demons” that have brought them to the attention of the surgeon. My 600 pounds. Life” is produced by Megalomedia. “Say Yes to the Dress” premieres Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Randy Fenoli and Kleinfeld’s consultants manage nervous brides before their big days, working with opinionated family members and a woman determined to buy a dress despite being single. Cast members from the past join Fenoli to look back on success over the years. “Say Yes to the Dress” is produced by Half Yard Productions. “Return to Amish” premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 10 p.m. This season, the New Amish attempt to dive into the unfamiliar outside world with many different dreams, including becoming a basketball career and finding a non-Amish wife. However, “unrestricted freedom” is a little more terrifying than imagined. “Return to Amish” is produced by Hot Snakes Media.

