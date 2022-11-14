The pros and cons of built-in wedding underwear

When you start shopping for a wedding dress, there’s going to be one important question you’ll need to answer when researching “this one”: what should you wear under your dress? According to the designer Katherine Tasmany brides-to-be are usually at a loss when it comes to choosing the types of underwear they should wear on the big day.

A wedding dress is a specialized item that requires very specific support in the right places. This is especially true if you’ve chosen a strapless style or a skintight, form-fitting silhouette that shows off more than a little skin. The big news? Wedding designers are demystifying wedding dress undergarments as they now integrate them directly into their dresses. Were talking about body-hugging stretch lace layers, built-in bras, corsets and boning.

We’ve listened to women’s needs over the years and tailored our wedding dresses to reflect that, Tash shares. Brides want dresses that look effortless, but also have incredible structure and support on the inside so they feel together. As a result, we’ve evolved our styles and the elements that go into creating them. Today almost all of our dresses have a corset built into the bodice which is fully customizable to fit all sizes and body types.

Meet the expert Katherine Tash is the owner and creator of Bridal Katherine Tash. She launched the Los Angeles-based brand in 2018, and her luxe designs feature sculptural silhouettes and romantic fabrics that straddle contemporary and classic.

Although built-in undergarments may seem like a simple addition to any bridal look, there are a few things to consider before opting for this design element. With expert help from Tash, here are the pros and cons of built-ins, including some tips to remember when considering gowns that require a strong, structural foundation.

Integrated underwear 101

Wedding dresses are not one size fits all and therefore there are many variations of built-in undergarments to fit the vast library of dresses available to brides today. This ranges from built-in bras to corsets and underwear, depending on the style and silhouette of the look you’ve chosen to wear down the aisle.

At a minimum, you can expect to see cups sewn into the bodice of dresses, with most strapless dresses having a larger supportive version included, says Tash. This may mean boning, duct tape, or a corset. Additionally, she notes that many dresses may have “mesh shorts” built into their designs, especially for dresses with a “naked look,” a rising trend in bridal wear.

Benefits

Since built-in undergarments are an added element that provides support to brides in their dresses, the benefits of having this design element are vast. On the one hand, they help ease any anxiety that may arise from knowing what to wear under your dress and, in turn, help create a flattering bridal silhouette.

This design detail has become hugely important, Tash shares. A supportive dress designed to flatter the body is a game changer. You should feel confident and beautiful in your dress and that’s exactly what the built-in elements achieve. There’s no guesswork, just slip into the dress, zip up and walk straight down the aisle.”

Another pro? They decrease the risk of wardrobe malfunction. Although it is strongly recommended that you try on your dress, with all your underwear on, before the wedding, unexpected accidents (like your bra straps breaking) can happen no matter how prepared you are. With the built-in elements, you can rest easy knowing that your body will fit perfectly into your dress because it was specifically designed that way. Plus, the color of your underwear will match your ensemble perfectly, another relief as sometimes it’s hard to find the right shade of underwear for a dress.

The inconvenients

While the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to built-ins, there are a few things to consider when going this route. For example, if you decide to incorporate a corset (or anything very structured) into your dress, you might feel a little uncomfortable if you are not used to wearing clothes with a strong internal framework. The good news, however, is that this can be easily resolved when trying on your dress.

Any problems that usually arise early in the sartorial journey and initial fitting, notes Tash. This means that if you feel uncomfortable with anything incorporated into your dress, speak up and raise any concerns you may have. “A great bridal stylist will be able to explain exactly how it will feel, look and fit once the dress is made, and how everything inside can be changed until it’s finished. fits perfectly,” adds Tash.

Another downside to consider is that many dresses do not allow built-in undergarments, depending on the style and silhouette of the dress. In addition, the built-in elements are a added cost to any wedding dress (unless they’re already included in the design), so you may need to skip this detail if you’re trying to stay within a specific budget.

Last takeaways

In general, if you want to minimize the stress of deciding what to wear under your wedding dress, built-in underwear is a great choice to consider. They are an easy fix for most bridal ensembles and easily accessible for most dresses.

However, for those who prefer to disable built-ins, there are other avenues you can take when it comes to your bridal underwear. For strapless dresses, consider a seamless bustier with boning to give more structure and support. When it comes to very figure-hugging silhouettes, you might want to buy shapewear pieces, like seamless shorts or a bodysuit that hugs you in all the right places. There are tons of shapewear designs that are lightweight and relatively comfortable to wear, so be sure to do your research and try out a few styles to find the one that works best for you.