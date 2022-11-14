Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week at Crystal Bridges with Interform





This event began with educational panels on Saturday afternoon addressing social and environmental issues related to fashion.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. Although the event is called Northwest Arkansas Fashion Weekthe one-day event kicked off on Saturday, November 12, with educational panels covering social and environmental issues related to fashion. In one of the roundtables, the leaders discussed beauty standards in fashion and cosmetics. A representative from Walmart spoke about the importance of being inclusive in merchandising. “We have to represent those customers or they’re going to go somewhere else, right? So, I mean, we’re talking about the importance of people as customers, but also the people in the room who make decisions about how to serve those customers,” said Sonia Spinks, senior director of merchandise operations at Walmart. Spinks says Walmart Beauty aims to intentionally serve all customers. RELATED: Crystal Bridges Hosts Fashion Symposium Highlighting Inclusiveness RELATED: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice Delivers Speech at Crystal Bridges “Serving all customers has always been important, but when you have a plan in place that your vendor partners understand, you know diversity and inclusion isn’t just the right thing to do,” Spinks explained. “It’s also good for business, and when you intentionally plan these things, you see the results and it’s so exciting.” This fashion show is the 6th edition of Fall Fashion Week and the first time it has partnered with Crystal Bridges. With the event being so close to the midterm elections, this year’s campaign is that of the “model citizen”. This event was also Interform’s big fundraising event through ticket sales (which sold out) and all proceeds will go to “Emerge”, an in-residence program. “We wanted to set up a campaign that encourages people to exercise their civic duty and to vote, but also fashionable,” said Zack Ridenoure, director of creative and communication at Interform. “We did what we could and now we’ve changed it to diversity.” The fall fashion designers are from the “Emerge” designer residency program. Through the program, Interform showcases local designers and is said to have one of the most diverse leads. “We have a diversity standard at Interform, that every show has multiple races, ethnicities, sizes, ages that way, every time you see a show, you might be in it too,” Ridenoure said. Interform announces that it will host its next “Emerge” program in the spring. Follow 5NEWS on social networks: Facebook | Twitter | instagram | Youtube Download the 5NEWS application on your smartphone: Broadcast 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch app 5+ on your streaming device To report a typo or grammatical error, please email [email protected] and detail the story you are referring to.

