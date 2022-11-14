



Anya Taylor Joy made a stunning appearance at the London premiere of his new film The menu last week, and we still weren’t out! Taylor-Joy graced the red carpet in a bodycon strapless dress with an epic side slit and cobalt latex material. The north man actress26, stunned by Alexander McQueen’s intricate and eclectic piece, which featured a low neckline and a fashionable asymmetrical high-low skirt with an accentuated waistline that helped her show off toned figure. The Emma The star added matching opera gloves and stepped out in classic black Christian Louboutin pumps to show off her long legs. Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in Alexander McQueen latex dress Taylor-Joy went for a minimalist look when it came to accessories and opted for a shiny white gold Jaeger-LeCoultre 101 Reine watch on one wrist. The Peaky Blinders alum wore her signature long blonde tresses, parted to the side for glamorous Old-Hollywood volume and wavy, bouncy ends. As for her makeup, Taylor-Joy rocked a smoky cat eye, rosy blush, and illuminating highlighter on her cheekbones, and added some gloss to her reddish pout to top it all off. The amsterdam the actress posed for several gorgeous solo snaps on the carpet, and was later accompanied by her co-star Nicholas Hoult, 32, who paired her with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, and also made a statement in a burgundy blazer, pink shirt underneath, and black tie. Taylor-Joys’ new project, as reported by WWDis described as a dark comedic horror flick (and was excited as Taylor-Joy is no stranger to horror, having starred in hit movies like The witch and Divide). The film was directed by Mark Mylod (known for working on popular TV series like game of thrones and Shameless. With Taylor-Joy and Hoult, The Menu stars Ralph Fiennes, Judith Light and John Leguizamo. The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 and will be released in US theaters on November 18. The story continues READ MORE: We still can’t get over the plunging gold dress Anya-Taylor Joy wore on the red carpet. In The menuTaylor-Joy stars as Margot, a young woman who travels with her boyfriend (played by Hoult) to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (played by Fiennes). The plot centers on Slowik preparing a lavish molecular gastronomy menu for his guests, where the food is considered concept art. Slowiks’ approach to cooking, however, holds some jaw-dropping surprises for wealthy diners. (We were already intrigued!)

