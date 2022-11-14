GTB Fashion Weekend: 6 looks served by bold men who stole the show

The GTB Fashion Weekend recently took place with many fashion and style enthusiasts in attendance

The event, which showcased several designers and their pieces, also witnessed fashion moments from attendees

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some menswear enthusiasts stopped by for the event

When it comes to turning heads in style, many Nigerian men have proven to be top bosses in this department.

Whether in a traditional, formal or casual style, believe these men will leave you in awe.

Photos of some fashionistas at the show. Credit: @redgeckopr, @thesuccesscarter, @cutteyeka

Source: Instagram

After a two-year hiatus, GTBank Fashion Weekend is back in full force in 2022.

As expected, several fashion fans showed up for the event which took place in Lagos State.

The show included Masterclasses and a fashion presentation by Hue by Idera, and also saw various works by domestic and foreign fashion designers exhibited on the catwalk.

Well, the participants made sure to bring their A-game as well and in this article, Legit.ng take a look at some of the fashionistas in attendance.

Check out how six guys killed below:

1. Dressed in blue

This blonde-haired fashion lover came with royal vibes in this dusty blue ensemble.

The look featured a thick, long dress with long sleeves draped over what appears to be a tunic worn underneath.

He accessorized with jewelry and a pair of dark sunglasses.

2. A man in a peach and brown ensemble

In an age of fluid fashion trends, it’s no surprise to see men giving their opinion on otherwise feminine clothes.

Here we see this style influencer sporting a fitted off-the-shoulder top over a pair of bootcut pants.

3. A mixture of vibrant colors

The event also saw people in bright color combinations.

This fashionista showed up wearing a feather-sleeved satin two-piece set which he paired with a long sleeveless jacket.

4. Dramatic Blue Set

This bold and daring man appeared in this topic of conversation.

The royal blue dress featured speckled feathers all over and trousers with a wide-brimmed hat.

5. All Black All

Tiktoker Tjan came up with a touch of Kanye in this look.

The content creator rocked a fully covered Balaclava mask, a sheer high-necked shirt, and a pair of distressed denim pants.

6. Dapper in orange

Arguably one of the most stylish cuts of the event, this fashion enthusiast stepped out in a three-piece ensemble.

The look featured a cropped print jacket, a turtleneck top and a pair of wide leg pants. He accessorized with a shoulder bag and a pair of shoes both in white.

The men made sure to bring their A-game to the show!

