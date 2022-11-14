Fashion
The fashion looks of the Baby2Baby 2022 gala not to be missed
Over the weekend, celebrities wore their best fashion looks to the 2022 Baby2Baby gala. As usual, the nonprofit’s annual event brought together stars from Hollywood and everybody dressed to impress. On November 13, stars like Lori Harvey, Olivia Wilde, Kylie Jenner and more arrived at the Los Angeles Pacific Design Center for the party. The gala itself traditionally includes an auction, followed by a ceremony where a celebrity mother who embodies the Baby2Baby mission is honored with the Giving Tree Award.
The award is given to women who are committed to giving back to children in need and this year’s recipient was Kim Kardashian. (She’s been an active supporter of the Baby2Baby organization for a decade.) In an unsurprising move, the star accepted her award in a head-to-toe pink Balenciaga look. (As evidenced by her many public appearances, she cemented her status as Demnas’ go-to muse in 2022.) In previous years, the same accolade has gone to other high-profile moms like Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba, who both attended the party. this year too.
Keep scrolling for all the best red carpet looks from the charity event, ahead. You don’t want to miss a single amazing outfit.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian received her award in a head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit. This time, she leaned completely into the Barbiecore trend and wore a baby-pink cutout dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Below, she layered a pair of hot pink pants and an Hourglass mini bag to complete the look.
Lori Harvey
Harvey blessed his fans with one of the most unconventional looks of the night. She wore a semi-sheer halter-neck dress, plus what looked like a cropped hoodie with glove sleeves and a helmet from Off-White.
Kerry Washington
Sergio Hudson’s Washingtons polka dot dress made a poignant statement on the green carpet. She wore a pair of sparkling hoop earrings, a diamond ring and a chain of diamonds around her neck, courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Emma Roberts
Roberts opted for a retro look and wore a black velvet column dress from the Alexandre Vauthiers Fall/Winter 2017 range. The strapless silhouette featured a daring slit that went all the way to the top of her hip.
Olivia Wilde
Wilde arrived at the charity event in a voluminous black taffeta skirt from the Magda Butryms Fall/Winter 2022 line, along with a matching bandeau-style top. Brilliant sound Bebe platform pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti gave the actor a boost.
Jessica Alba
The star wore an impossible-to-miss Carolina Herrera gown, covered in a pink floral appliqué. Alba has also gone all out for its accessories. She chose two pairs of earrings, four bracelets and two diamond-encrusted rings, all from the Tiffany & Cos Victoria line.
Rachel Zoe
The celebrity stylist attended the gala in a sparkling black dress by Giambattista Valli with sheer corset panels on the bodice and voluminous feather trim around the neckline.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner wore a semi-sheer custom Loewe dress on the red carpet.
Kelly Rowland
The Grammy-winning singer looked like an ethereal goddess in her lavender-colored chiffon dress from the Georges Chakras Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection. The flowing dress featured layers of delicate draping and a tiled sequined bodice, and she wore a chiffon sash to complete the look.
Jasmine Tookes
Tookes’ black Monique Lhuiller dress at the Baby2Baby gala was the epitome of effortless elegance. She completed her ensemble with a dazzling Lariat necklace, two bracelets and a mix of rings.
Elsa Hosk
The model and HELSA founder wore a crocheted three-piece set that included a halter top, maxi skirt and ruffled bag. Her entire look is taken from Magda Butryms’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Miranda Kerr
Kerr wore a corseted blue velvet dress by RASARIO, a pair of embellished Aquazzura sandals and carried a dazzling crystal Cloud clutch by Jimmy Choo.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Ambrosio wore a strapless sequined dress by Monique Lhuillier with her glittering Le Vian bangles and Kallati earrings.
Alexandra Daddario
The Daddarios sleeveless dress from the Monique Lhuilliers Fall/Winter 2022 collection featured a jeweled neckline and gunmetal embroidery. She finished her dazzling OOTD with diamond-encrusted rings and earrings from Tiffany & Co.
Leslie Man
Mann attended the gala in a strapless yellow bubble dress from Cong Tris’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She went minimalist with her jewelry and wore a pair of Large Bone Cuff bracelets and a pair of Teardrop Hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line.
Jenna Dewan
Like Daddario and Tookes, Dewan also wore a dress by Monique Lhuiller. Her white sequin dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 line featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and daring front slit.
