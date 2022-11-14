Fans of ‘The White Lotus’ are speechless at Alexandra Daddario’s see-through dress





Getty Images Alexandra Daddario can now add "risk taker" to her ever-evolving career resume. fans of The White Lotus The actress has always loved her fashion flair and she blew your mind with one of her latest looks. The american horror story The star attended the 2022 Emmy Awards with husband Andrew Form, where she wore a sheer dress on the red carpet. The cream-colored dress details featured one shoulder, a bodysuit underneath and beading sewn onto a sheer overlay. For her accessories, Alexandra wore a pair of cream-colored stilettos and carried a matching clutch to the ceremony. To help elevate her ensemble even further, she added some sparkle with diamond drop earrings and a cocktail ring. The dress contrasted sharply with her short black hair which was straight and parted to the side. Meanwhile, the actress' makeup was minimal with just classic black eyeliner and red lipstick. Momodu Mansaray – Getty Images Momodu Mansaray – Getty Images When Alexandra shared behind-the-scenes moments from the big night on social media, her fans immediately noticed how gorgeous she looked. "omgggggg," someone wrote in his Instagram comments section. "Wow you are so beautiful," added another. "This dress [though] ", another fan said. So what was Alexandra doing at the Emmys? She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a limited or anthology series alongside Connie Britton. In a bittersweet moment, comrade white lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge picked up the win. Plus, the hit HBO Max show won 10 awards and she was grateful to be a part of it. "I think it's amazing and wonderful," she said. Told Etalk on the success of the series. "We had a really intimate experience doing the show… You know, Mike White, the director and creator, really gave all of us a chance to shine and do our best on a project that was so amazing and I feel feeling very lucky."

