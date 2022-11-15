Fashion
Find the best little black dress for your personal style
The little black dress aka the LBD is about as ubiquitous in wardrobes these days as blue jeans. The concept behind the design is quite simple: an easy black dress that can work in almost any scenario, mastering the art of never being under or overdressed. Of course it’s not everything it’s simple. Virtually everyone has an LBD hanging in their closet, but not everyone looks exactly alike. (This is where the fun comes in.)
The power of a big black dress is that not only is it suitable for almost any occasion, but at best it should make you feel like the most outstanding version of yourself every time you wear it. Line co-founder and creative director Valerie Macaulay says TZR. For one person, the perfect option might be a 90s-inspired strappy dress, while for another it might look like a mini with puff sleeves. The only common denominator here is the color, which instantly communicates an understated, refined quality that gave the piece its staying power. In Short: Rather than looking for the best little black dress in general, you should be looking for the best little black dress for your personal style.
This season, the search is a little easier thanks to several designers who have introduced refreshed versions of this classic piece. At Alaa, creative director Pieter Mulier revisited and reinterpreted the LBD with a collection dedicated to the iconic piece, offering simple yet stylish options that can be worn from day to night (think: fit-and-flare mini or a long-sleeve crew-neck midi). On the catwalks of Bottega Veneta, Chlo and Khaite, leather was key to LBD, with each brand’s respective designers creating bold textured designs. Meanwhile, Christopher Esber and Nensi Dojaka have both recreated the iconic item with plenty of cutouts and strappy detailing that will indeed be well suited for the upcoming holiday season.
Off the catwalks and IRL, the little black dress is a chameleon that goes straight from a gala at the office or a dinner with friends. I love a dress that can lead many lives in your closet, says Macaulay. i like our Sarah dress i.e. a midi length with a slit, which I wear with thigh high boots, back seam tights and heels, Where socks and moccasins depending on the mood and the amount of skin I want to show. Following a similar scenario, Point founder Pauline Montupet also relies on her LBDs for versatility, especially this mini shift dress from Sandy Liang. At first glance, it reads sexy because it has a super cropped hemline and lower balconette-style neckline, but because it’s simple it can really take on the personality of the wearer, Montupet says. For me, I tend to be very pragmatic and live in a city where if I’m not wearing jeans and sneakers people ask me why I’m so dressed up. So making it a little more casual made me feel.
Find and shop the best LBD for your upcoming style sensibilities.
Romantic
Want an outfit that delivers on romance and drama? There’s an LBD for that. This style of dress can come in several silhouettes and with lots of delicate details, from elegant lace to bell sleeves. Think: what Holly Golightly would post if she had a Tik Tok account.
Contemporary Minimalist
A simple yet elegant design is your answer to all those times when I have nothing to wear in your wardrobe. Take your pick of knit, jersey or silk fabrics and stick to clean silhouettes and versatile shapes. You’ll know you’ve found this one when it works just as well with sturdy boots as it does with wobbly high heels.
Mischievous
Feathers! Fringe! Lace! Ruched! A fun and flirty little black dress is a wardrobe MVP of epic proportions. The kind of piece you can rely on in a pinch, this category of LBD is perfect for last-minute nights out when the dress code calls for a party outfit you can take to the dance floor.
Capricious
Cottagecore, artsy, whimsical as you want to describe it, this aesthetic relies on loose cuts and flowing shapes with a feminine, free-spirited vibe. Wear yours with cowboy boots or even a pair of Mary Jane ballet flats for a soft and simple take on that chunky LBD.
Nervous
One of the hallmarks of a downtown streetwise look is the LBD, usually made in a textured leather or with suggestive details like harnesses, straps or cutouts. Maybe even a coat worn as a dress. Whichever way you take it, a bolder LBD is perfect for the weekend and pairs well with layers like a beautifully draped trench coat or a sheepskin duster.
Inspired by the boudoir
For those with a proclivity for this aesthetic, a boudoir-inspired LBD plays up its sensual yet sophisticated feel particularly well. Look for pieces with lace trims and corset or bustier designs. Finally, strappy sandals with a small heel or a simple mule should do the trick. (The motorcycle boot pairing above is also a fantastic way to make the look work for the day.)
