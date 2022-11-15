Connect with us

20 Best Casual Blazers for Men 2022

Okay, I’ll be the one to voice the question we’ve all asked ourselves before: is it Actually fashionable or is he just wearing a blazer? The fact that this question can even be asked points to a truth this style editor holds to the gospel: blazers can elevate any look.

Think of all the times you’ve worn, say, a T-shirt and jeans. A leather jacket can set you up for a night of pubs and clubs, but a blazer? You’re better off going to an office party, or meeting your partner’s mom for the first time, or some vaguely formal situation that requires you to use differentiated silverware for every course of your meal. A blazer is the unmistakable sign of sophistication – you can be chic without wearing a blazer, but you can’t wear a blazer without being chic.

The blazer is like the perfect middle child: the tuxedo jacket’s younger brother and the older, wiser model of the hoodie. Everyone loves a blazer, including jeans and pants. And while I’m singing the praises of blazers (the praises, if you will), let me be very clear – a blazer (while being a more refined styling tool) can certainly be casual, and often, the best that I find are. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, for example, puts punk elements on a classic silhouette to dress it up. Thom Browne, meanwhile, deconstructs his signature masculine sartorial vocabulary, creating a relaxed blazer that begs to be paired with dark wash jeans. Andersson Bell’s spliced ​​fabrics lend a playful edge to a sleek silhouette, while affordable brands like J.Crew and Topman take a simple, sophisticated approach, letting the blazers speak for themselves. Whatever your personal style, it won’t be complete without a blazer. We’ve rounded up 20 of the best on the market for you below. Let’s keep it casual, baby.

palm angels

Black Burning Blazer

Butter

Pastel Blue Blazer

Sunnei

Navy Classic Blazer

Alexandre Moulin

Rugged Corduroy Blazer

Thom Browne

Gray unstructured blazer

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Black Chainmail Blazer

all saints

Single-breasted Mercier jacket

Engineering clothing

Loiter Gray Blazer

Jan-Jan Van Essche

Blazer #48 gray

Old Navy

Patterned Built-In Flex Blazer

Abercrombie & Fitch

Classic blazer

Wills

Garment Dyed Blazer

vintage reclaimed

Faux Leather Blazer

bell andersson

Blair Tweed and Wool Patchwork Blazer

The man at the top

Single Breasted Super Skinny Neutral Sports Coat

ministry of supply

Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer

Todd Snyder x New Balance

Farmer’s Market Jacket

J-Crew

Garment-dyed cotton and linen chino suit jacket

Nicholas Raefski

Not your father’s suit


Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire.

