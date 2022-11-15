Fashion
20 Best Casual Blazers for Men 2022
Courtesy
Okay, I’ll be the one to voice the question we’ve all asked ourselves before: is it Actually fashionable or is he just wearing a blazer? The fact that this question can even be asked points to a truth this style editor holds to the gospel: blazers can elevate any look.
Think of all the times you’ve worn, say, a T-shirt and jeans. A leather jacket can set you up for a night of pubs and clubs, but a blazer? You’re better off going to an office party, or meeting your partner’s mom for the first time, or some vaguely formal situation that requires you to use differentiated silverware for every course of your meal. A blazer is the unmistakable sign of sophistication – you can be chic without wearing a blazer, but you can’t wear a blazer without being chic.
The blazer is like the perfect middle child: the tuxedo jacket’s younger brother and the older, wiser model of the hoodie. Everyone loves a blazer, including jeans and pants. And while I’m singing the praises of blazers (the praises, if you will), let me be very clear – a blazer (while being a more refined styling tool) can certainly be casual, and often, the best that I find are. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, for example, puts punk elements on a classic silhouette to dress it up. Thom Browne, meanwhile, deconstructs his signature masculine sartorial vocabulary, creating a relaxed blazer that begs to be paired with dark wash jeans. Andersson Bell’s spliced fabrics lend a playful edge to a sleek silhouette, while affordable brands like J.Crew and Topman take a simple, sophisticated approach, letting the blazers speak for themselves. Whatever your personal style, it won’t be complete without a blazer. We’ve rounded up 20 of the best on the market for you below. Let’s keep it casual, baby.
palm angels
Black Burning Blazer
Butter
Pastel Blue Blazer
Sunnei
Navy Classic Blazer
Alexandre Moulin
Rugged Corduroy Blazer
Thom Browne
Gray unstructured blazer
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Black Chainmail Blazer
all saints
Single-breasted Mercier jacket
Engineering clothing
Loiter Gray Blazer
Jan-Jan Van Essche
Blazer #48 gray
Old Navy
Patterned Built-In Flex Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Classic blazer
Wills
Garment Dyed Blazer
vintage reclaimed
Faux Leather Blazer
bell andersson
Blair Tweed and Wool Patchwork Blazer
The man at the top
Single Breasted Super Skinny Neutral Sports Coat
ministry of supply
Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer
Todd Snyder x New Balance
Farmer’s Market Jacket
J-Crew
Garment-dyed cotton and linen chino suit jacket
Nicholas Raefski
Not your father’s suit
