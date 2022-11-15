Lindsay Lohan ‘has so much backlash’ for her fashion designs





Some thought Lindsay Lohan’s foray into fashion wasn’t all that appealing, but maybe she was just ahead of the curve. The 36-year-old ‘Mean Girls’ actress is enjoying a comeback right now, with a starring role in the new Netflix film ‘Falling for Christmas’ and a slew of headline-grabbing style moments, courtesy of the star stylist Law Roach. But in 2009, Lohan became the laughing stock of the fashion industry when her first collection as artistic director of French luxury brand Emanuel Ungaro debuted “to a chorus of boos,” as Page Six put it. at the time. vogue describes the looks on display which includes hot pink mini-dresses, sequined jackets and heart-shaped pasties as “disappointing” and “tasteless”, calling the whole thing “a bad joke from a fashion show”. Daily Women’s Clothing dubbed the designs “cheesy and dated”, and the show “an embarrassment”.



Ungaro’s Spring 2010 show, designed by Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan, received scathing reviews. Penske Media via Getty Images



Ungaro’s Spring 2010 show, designed by Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan, received scathing reviews. Penske Media via Getty Images



Ungaro’s Spring 2010 show, designed by Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan, received scathing reviews. Penske Media via Getty Images



Ungaro’s Spring 2010 show, designed by Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan, received scathing reviews. Penske Media via Getty Images



Ungaro’s Spring 2010 show, designed by Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan, received scathing reviews. Penske Media via Getty Images



Ungaro’s Spring 2010 show, designed by Estrella Archs and Lindsay Lohan, received scathing reviews. Penske Media via Getty Images Next

close The Princess of Wales stepped out in the same black… But in a new interview with Who What to WearLohan said she “[misses] being involved in the fashion scene,” and thinks she may have been judged too harshly for her work at Ungaro. “It’s funny…I got so much backlash for putting nipple tassels on girls on the runway, and now everybody’s doing that, or they’re not wearing anything,” she said. told the outlet, before laughing and calling the ordeal “not fair.” Between the rise of Barbiecore and the plethora of trendy nipple covers recently spotted on stars like Olivia Wilde and Beyonc, Lohan isn’t wrong. The ‘Parent Trap’ star is being applauded for her most recent looks. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image At the time, after facing major backlash for ta-ta acorns, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star denied she was doing it. I didn’t know about nipple tassels on girls until they came out, Lohan tell people in 2009 from his debut as a designer, before adding, I’m learning. Unfortunately, she never got the chance to show a second collection; early 2010, Lohan says WWD the partnership was kaput. Maybe now that the “Parent Trap” star is back on the scene, we’ll see her team up with another label.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/11/14/lindsay-lohan-got-so-much-backlash-for-her-fashion-designs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos