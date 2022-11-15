Kimberly Guilfoyle’s clingy dress at Tiffany Trump’s wedding





It was a perfect wedding photo. In sunny Palm Beach, Tiffany Trump stood in the middle of the frame, a blushing bride in a beaded white gown by Elie Saab. She was flanked by her mother Marla Maples, in a feminine lavender dress, also from Saab, and her father’s wife, Melania Trump, a vision in a goddess-style peach dress. Her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, shone in a silver beaded confection, while half-sister and matron of honor Ivanka Trump looked like a fairy tale in an asymmetrical Cinderella dress. There was just a problem with the image of Tiffany’s Saturday Wedding to 25-year-old Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos — but it was cut. She stood next to Ivanka brother’s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who apparently didn’t get the pastel memo. The 53-year-old, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., wore a black dress with oversized puff sleeves and a high-low hem that looked more like evil evil stepsister than Tale of Mar-a-Lago. Guilfoyle was part of the original photo with the five Trump wives, but Ivanka posted a version to Instagram in which former Fox News host and ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom was cut. The cropped image has caused a stir and fanned the flames of the age-old debate over whether or not to wear black to a wedding. The uncropped version of the wedding photo shows Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing black at the end. Ivanka Trump/Twitter I am really surprised to see Kimberly in this look which looks dark and heavy. Looks rocket science like a suit the makeup is heavy Amanda Sanders a famous stylist and fashion consultant told the Post. It ruins the look I can understand Ivanka cutting her off. While wearing black to a wedding has long been frowned upon, darker dresses have become more acceptable over the years. For some weddings – say an elegant evening wedding in New York or an artistic second time – they are now considered acceptable. But, the occasion has to be appropriate, and those who will appear in family photos should be especially careful lest they ruin the look on Instagram, Sanders said. If I were Tiffany, I would be bored… It’s beautiful in Palm Beach and in broad daylight,” the fashionista fumed. She added that the heavy fabric and dramatic silhouette of the dress were also rude. It’s just a tone deaf. Critics were quick to comment on Guilfoyle’s look, noting that the black dress was unsuitable for the Palm Beach daytime affair. Donald Trumpjr/Instagram On social media, the fashion police weren’t any kinder. I find her outfit rather insulting, tbh [to be honest]a harsh critic commented on a Page Six story. “She looks like she’s part of the Addams family, not the Trump family!! The Instagram post that Ivanka Trump originally shared without Guilfoyle at the end. Ivanka Trump/Instagram Some associated Guilfoyle’s dress with mourning. “Everyone looked dressed for a wedding, but to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s credit, she dressed for the Republican Party funeral. Well done,” someone joked on Twitter. Another tweet compared the dress to the flying monkeys from The Wizard of Oz. Ivanka appeared to offer a half-hearted apology for the cropping kerfuffle. On Sunday, the former first daughter posted the full image, with Guilfoyle included, and a flurry of smiley faces with emoji hearts to her Instagram Story. But, the cropped version of the image remained on her Instagram grid. It’s understandable, says Sanders. “You have to think about the whole visual,” she said.

