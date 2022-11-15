Fashion is the final frontier in the new Kickstarter spacesuit campaign

It was Sabrina Thompson’s art teacher in 12th grade who told her she would be the perfect engineer.

But when a male physics professor advised Thompson not to go to college because of her gender, her narrow-minded comments instead launched her on a journey that eventually landed at NASA.

“I decided I was going to major in engineering to prove this guy wrong,” Thompson told Space.com. “You don’t tell me I can’t do this thing. Because that’s the kind of kid I was. Honestly, that’s something I don’t want other girls to go through.”

Two decades and three college degrees later, Thompson (now an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland) has free time Kickstarter Spacesuit Project (opens in a new tab) in the works. Her goal is to both inspire young girls and combine her lifelong interests in fashion, physics and space.

The space fashion business is an offshoot of her existing project, the Girl in Club Space (opens in a new tab)which aims to “make room for women” through fashion, workshops and the first science fiction children’s novel “Girl in Space: The Way” (opens in a new tab) (Boker, 2020).

In picture : The evolution of the spacesuit

Sabrina Thompson models a prototype of the intravehicular spacesuit which she hopes to develop into production, via Kickstarter. (Image credit: Torren Moore)

For millennials like Thompson, the tangerine pressure flight suit is reminiscent of the “pumpkin” orange flight suits NASA astronauts wore inside the Space Shuttle during launches and landings.

But there is a key difference: this design takes into account bodies that are not masculine, unlike the Launch Entry suit of the 1980s, the Advanced Crew Escape suit of the 1990s or the American military technology of the 1960s on which these combinations were based. (Marketing as a “feminine” spacesuit, by the way, refers to anatomy and not necessarily a person’s gender.)

Thompson said the idea for a female spacesuit came from someone who strategized with her on future Girl in Space projects; advisers include space luminaries like former NASA astronaut Nicole Stott and Sian Proctor of Inspiration4, who steered a SpaceX spacecraft in 2021 to become the first black female space pilot.

“I just laughed,” Thompson said of the advice at first, but once she started doing her research, she recalled how NASA’s first all-female spacewalk effort had was canceled in 2019 due to an in-orbit sizing issue, which was later resolved by shipping more parts into space.

Still, the spacesuit and flight suit designs currently in use in orbit are “essentially for men,” according to Thompson, who said she hopes her flight suits will solve a few issues that women face. “If you’ve ever worn one and gone to the bathroom, that sucks,” she laughed.

Thompson’s suit is intended to be worn only inside a spacecraft, and it already has a major customer: Hypatia I (opens in a new tab)a female-led mission that will visit the Mars Society’s Mars Desert Research Station analog habitat in Utah in April 2023. Much like Thompson, Hypatia aims to help girls and underrepresented groups pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Close-up of the potential design of a pressurized flight suit that is being released on Kickstarter. (Photo credit: Pat Bourque)

“I worked very hard to make room for more students,” Thompson said, noting that her inner-city New York childhood rarely matched the privileged experiences of other engineers she hung out with at work. . “Most kids I know growing up — and even now — know so much about sports, and I know a lot about shoes and fashion.”

Once the movie “Hidden Figures” came out in 2015, the idea of ​​connecting with these kids came to Thompson. Like Katherine Johnson and other NASA engineers and mathematicians depicted in this film, Thompson is black. The film, she said, gave children a point of reference in the lectures she gave at schools in the Baltimore area near Goddard.

Simultaneously, Thompson began developing a curriculum around topics such as how to equip astronauts for a mission and how to design footwear for exploring the lunar surface.

Thompson stressed that his project was not intended to compete with suppliers responsible for building spacesuits for NASA’s upcoming excursions to the moon under the Artemis program, but rather was a business venture. creative at an early stage in which she engaged students along the way.

Sabrina Thompson’s Girl in Space Club aims to expand opportunities for young people interested in space. (Image credit: Nando Alvarez)

Regardless of how the project is funded, Thompson says the design can be repurposed into a pressurized flight suit for many professions that require it, such as military helicopter pilots. The opportunity would therefore be far greater than even the rapidly growing human space market, which sees space tourists joining professional astronauts.

Meanwhile, Girl in Space has recruited two high school students from New Jersey who are researching spacesuits for school credit, as well as college students. More work is underway to add new engagement opportunities, such as more books and projects involving computer programming and even 3D printing parts.

“We want to make what we call space fashion history, but it’s more important than that,” Thompson said of Girl in Space. “It also opens a door for young women who maybe think they don’t have space.”

Thompson said his goal was to show that you don’t have to be a “wunderkind” to participate in the space economy, especially since it is proliferating so rapidly beyond government programs. “I think since NASA opened those doors, if you will. There’s so much room for research, for exploration. And it doesn’t have to be completely constrained by a government budget.”

