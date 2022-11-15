Kim Kardashian Pairs Pink Dress With James Turrell Artwork





Pretty in pink indeed. Kim Kardashian proved that fashion is art by pairing her pink Balenciaga gown with her James Turrell artwork for a photo shoot before hitting the star-studded red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday. The Skims founder, 42, wore a bubblegum-colored long-sleeved dress that was adorned with bows and cutouts galore. She paired the Barbiecore design with hot pink pointy toe heels and a matching Balenciaga hourglass bag ($2,700), adding a classic French manicure and a dazzling selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry to complete the look. The ‘Kardashians’ star shone brightly in classic diamond stud earrings and a trio of rings: one with a pink morganite weighing over 8 carats, another with a pear-shaped pink spinel weighing over 4 carats, and a third ball with a morganite of more than 10 carats. Kim Kardashian matched her dress perfectly with her artwork in Barbie pink. kimkardashian/Instagram The Skims founder and her family are known for their love of Turrell’s work. Kendall Jenner owns one of her pieces, and Kim’s controversial ex-rapper Kanye West even gave fans a glimpse of a Turrell installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert in 2019. Kris Jenner and Khlo Kardashian showed their love for Kim’s Barbiecore look on Instagram, commenting with themed pink hearts, while pal Steph Shepherd called her Pretty in pink. Kris and Kylie Jenner attended the Baby2Baby gala in support of Kim. Getty Images for Baby2Baby Kim K. wore the hot pink dress alongside her younger sister Kylie Jenner to the Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood, where the Kylie Cosmetics mogul stunned in a sexy black halter dress by Loewe. Kim received the Giving Tree Award at the event. In September, Forbes reported the reality star has quietly donated half a million dollars and around $5 million in supplies to Baby2Baby over the years to help children living in poverty. Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba, Zach Braff and Kerry Washington also attended the gala. This isn’t the first time Kim’s has shown off one of the 79-year-old’s famous artist installations in her home. In October, she took her fans on a tour of her Halloween decorations on Instagram, including a glimpse of her super spooky and spooky hallway with [her] Turrell at the end that looks like the moon.

