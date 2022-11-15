Fashion
Northern Colorado Softball and Men’s Golf win 2023 signers
The University of Northern Colorado has recruited seven more athletes for the 2023 recruiting class, adding to its roster from last week.
Men’s golf added one signer, while the softball program signed six.
while playing golf
Pietro Boeris will come to Greeley from Pinerolo, Italy after making waves on the international stage.
Boeris attends the Maria Immacolata Institute and ranks No. 4 in the Italian Junior Ranking. He is a member of the Italian junior national team, recording 18 top-20 finishes since last year.
Additionally, Boeris ranks 68th in the European Junior Rankings.
“We are very happy to add Pietro to our team,” UNC coach Clayton Sikorski said in a statement. “It’s always great to add another member of a national team. Pietro has been incredibly consistent. since the start of the 2021 season, and he will be a fantastic addition to our young squad for next year.
Last season Boeris won the Gara Nazional Rapallo and entered the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He also placed 12th in the Spanish U18 Championship.
Last season, Boeris finished in the top five of the Italian U18 Match Play Championship. He finished No. 9 in the Italian national championship, which includes stroke play and match play. Boeris finished second in the Trofeo Glauco Lolli Ghetti at the end of September.
Soft ball
First-year head coach Dedeann Pendleton-Helm and his staff signed some of his first players this week. The six players come from three states.
“It’s a strong, talented class that will give the Bears speed, power and depth to our program,” Pendleton-Helm said. “They are all incredible athletes, but more importantly, they are focused students, great leaders and incredible individuals who fit into the culture we are building.”
Alina Quinney will join the program after graduating from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Quinney should play in the outfield.
During her high school career, Quinney was honored with the All-League and received four letters.
She recorded 17 runs and 18 RBIs last season, adding a .933 fielding percentage. Quinney is ranked No. 8 in the state.
Receiver Emma Harrington is the only Colorado player in that group of signers. She hails from Legend High School in Parker, where she was four-time All-Conference and two-time All-State.
She helped the program win the 2021 Colorado 5A State Championship.
Harrington finished his career with a .427 batting average and .514 on-base percentage. On 122 hits, she finished with 71 runs, 113 RBIs and 24 homers.
The incoming freshman is listed as the No. 4 recruit in the state and No. 24 nationally.
Quinn Myers Lenz is the second rookie from Arizona to sign with the Bears. She is from Cave Creek and attends Cactus Shadows High School.
Lenz, an infielder, has won all-region and all-conference honors twice.
She finished with a .511 batting average, 46 runs and 20 RBIs last season. Lenz finished with 46 runs and 20 RBIs.
Jazzlyn Longo is California’s first rookie, winning multiple awards over the course of her career.
Longo was an honored second team in the All-League and won the programs 2021 Golden Glove award.
Last season, Longo was an all-league first-team selection and was the schools Mustang of the Year.
Longo finished last season with a .361 batting average and a scholarly athlete.
Pitcher Samanie Simmons will strengthen the UNC bullpen when she arrives on campus.
Simmons recorded a 1.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched last season. She also struck out six and contributed 31 outs. She is listed as the No. 49 rookie in California.
Finally, the Bears welcome Katie Thompson from Chaminade College Preparatory in California. Thompson is listed as a utility player, capable of playing in multiple positions.
She was a second All-League team selection in her sophomore year. Last season, Thompson earned All-League First-Team honors and a Defensive Player of the Year award.
|
