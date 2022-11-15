Kriti Sanon in Kanika Goyal Label’s Mini Dress and Jacket is All About Holographic Perfection





Hold on to the holographic fantasy because we totally are. Kriti Sanon has been embracing shine lately and the aesthetic of her latest look was too much like a disco ball. Her looks for Bhediya promotions are punctuated with a scorching energy needed for end-of-year ritual, holidays, parties and wedding season. You have seen various visual proofs of her Akanksha Gajria sequined saree, David Koma cutout dress and many other chics that looked like fashion heaven. Although some looks are quite questionable, her latest look is the real winner. Dresses are again the hot topic. When was the last time you bought one? Certainly not long ago. Some of us may have chosen one or two fancy dresses because it feels so good and fabulous to be in one. Did you think it had come back as a fad? Kriti shows that he is here to be success again. Her longtime and trusted fashion stylist chose a two-piece outfit by Kanika Goyal Label. Better to believe that they have at heart the avant-garde creations of this creator. One of her latest works includes a sleeveless mini dress that features texture, a narrow neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. While everything was silver and looked killer, the fall vibe was non-stop with the cropped jacket that featured long sleeves, a few buttons, and pockets. These were perfectly coordinated and her accessories seemed important because there was something bankable about them. Kriti Sanon looks chic in an outfit by Kanika Goyal Label Take a look at the celebrities who love link necklaces. You’ll find a large pile of them, and Kriti seems to wear them often. She donned a fashionable ensemble with a silver, studded link necklace that she stacked to create a layer with another chain that came with a pendant, mini hoops and rings. Her three-strap Sophia Webster stilettos were in their glitzy element and her nails were shiny and blue with the color. The 32-year-old’s hair was neatly styled into a side part and tied back in a sleek ponytail. Kriti’s makeup included mascara, peach lipstick, super high-lightening primer and eyeshadow that gave her a glamorous look.

