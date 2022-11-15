Fashion
USMNT members honored with “Ted Lasso” billboards
He believes in this team.
The United States men’s national soccer team received heartwarming messages on billboards in their hometowns ahead of the World Cup.
The encouraging sentiments, written in blue text on a yellow background, are signed by none other than Ted Lasso and pay homage to the charming AppleTV+ series.
The sweet introductions are loaded with compliments and a dash of humor in true Ted or Jason Sudeikis style and come after the 26-man lineup was announced earlier this month. The team, made up of players from across the United States, will face Wales on Wednesday, November 21.
‘Messages from Ted Lasso’ were proudly shared on social media, including to team members official Twitter account.
“We believe,” tweeted the account, along with several images from billboards pasted across America.
To Jordan Morris, a winger on the team, Lasso applauded his talent and added a touch of comedy.
“When you first took to the stage, I was blown away by your speed and talent,” the post began. “I’m sure you know all about being blown away to be from Seattle and all. Lots of dark days, but the thing with you is you don’t let anyone rain on your parade.
“Haste and perseverance are two of your specialties,” continues the message, signed “Gimme some Morris”. “Maybe you only focus on the second when you play in the big games. Come rain or shine, I’ll be rooting for you! »
Other signs shared on social media included tributes to midfielders Cristian Roldan and Luca de la Torre, goalkeeper Matt Turner and even their manager Gregg Berhalter.
“I just know you and your extra ‘G’ are going to take these guys all the way,” Lasso wrote for Berhalter’s own sign.
In San Diego, a billboard was erected honoring de la Torre, citing the area’s most notable residents, including the football player.
“They have a legendary skater [Tony Hawk]a legendary children’s poet [Dr. Seuss]a legendary presenter [the fictitious Ron Burgundy] and of course, a legendary footballer: Luca de la Torrific,” the panel joked.
DeAndre Yedlin, whose tribute sign was plastered in an undisclosed location, received a nod for being a leader “in the field and in the barber chair”, a joke aimed at his wild and unique hairstyles.
But the posters weren’t just on top of billboards, some were even taped to the sides of buildings or schools located in players’ hometowns.
At El Rancho HS in Pico Rivera, California, a tribute to Roldan was plastered to the building, and for Turner, a poster, dubbing him “Teeny Turner”, appeared at Saint Joseph Regional HS in New Jersey.
“Well call me Mary cause I’m sure proud of you Turner,” the post read. “You were just a teenage Turner in Park Ridge, NJ when you started playing football to stay in shape for basketball and baseball. Then you discovered your hobby was a passion.
“Like when I started cooking to improve my hand-eye coordination. I’m really good at aiming cookies in my face hole,” he continued. turns into the train you’re aiming for, you know?
“Tcho-cho! Next stop: games of all games! We take this trail to victory,” concluded the message, which was signed, “Cookie connoisseur, Ted Lasso.
Twitter, understandably, went wild with applause for the heartwarming gesture, rallying behind the men’s soccer team.
“It’s actually very sweet in each of the players’ hometowns honestly. nice gestures,” one person wrote.
“These are awesome. If you haven’t watched the show, your [sic] missing. Thank you, Ted Lasso!” another one tweeted.
“Good luck guys, play hard, we’ll be cheering you on,” one user said.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/14/usmnt-members-honored-with-ted-lasso-billboards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- USMNT members honored with “Ted Lasso” billboards
- G20 meeting: will have in-depth discussions on global issues, says PM Modi
- GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events – Macomb Daily
- Wiz and Google Clouds Security Command Center: Latest threat detection and response based on risk prioritization
- Imran Khan on Pakistan’s next army chief
- New York Stock Exchange lists its first ETF on the Big Board in 15 years
- Apple TV Plus picks up Seth Rogen’s Hollywood comedy series
- Michigan Monday: Game 11 vs. Illinois
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits the Japanese city of Toba
- Joe Biden and Xi Jinping show willingness to improve relations despite Taiwanese tensions
- Kriti Sanon in Kanika Goyal Label’s Mini Dress and Jacket is All About Holographic Perfection
- 2022 Tech Innovator Awards