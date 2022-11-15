USMNT members honored with “Ted Lasso” billboards

He believes in this team.

The United States men’s national soccer team received heartwarming messages on billboards in their hometowns ahead of the World Cup.

The encouraging sentiments, written in blue text on a yellow background, are signed by none other than Ted Lasso and pay homage to the charming AppleTV+ series.

The sweet introductions are loaded with compliments and a dash of humor in true Ted or Jason Sudeikis style and come after the 26-man lineup was announced earlier this month. The team, made up of players from across the United States, will face Wales on Wednesday, November 21.

Billboards sprawled across the country display words of encouragement to the United States men’s soccer team. Twitter / @JuliePopper

‘Messages from Ted Lasso’ were proudly shared on social media, including to team members official Twitter account.

“We believe,” tweeted the account, along with several images from billboards pasted across America.

The words of America’s beloved fictional TV coach are displayed boldly in the air just days after the squad roster was announced.

To Jordan Morris, a winger on the team, Lasso applauded his talent and added a touch of comedy.

“When you first took to the stage, I was blown away by your speed and talent,” the post began. “I’m sure you know all about being blown away to be from Seattle and all. Lots of dark days, but the thing with you is you don’t let anyone rain on your parade.

But posters weren’t just for billboards, signs were hung on the sides of buildings or on alma maters. Twitter /

“Haste and perseverance are two of your specialties,” continues the message, signed “Gimme some Morris”. “Maybe you only focus on the second when you play in the big games. Come rain or shine, I’ll be rooting for you! »

Other signs shared on social media included tributes to midfielders Cristian Roldan and Luca de la Torre, goalkeeper Matt Turner and even their manager Gregg Berhalter.

The kind words come from fictional character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis. Apple TV Plus via hotspot

Billboards have been spotted by eagle-eyed “Ted Lasso” and football fans across the United States.

“I just know you and your extra ‘G’ are going to take these guys all the way,” Lasso wrote for Berhalter’s own sign.

In San Diego, a billboard was erected honoring de la Torre, citing the area’s most notable residents, including the football player.

Not only were the players touted for their skills, but Lasso nodded to the notable characteristics of their hometowns.

“They have a legendary skater [Tony Hawk]a legendary children’s poet [Dr. Seuss]a legendary presenter [the fictitious Ron Burgundy] and of course, a legendary footballer: Luca de la Torrific,” the panel joked.

DeAndre Yedlin, whose tribute sign was plastered in an undisclosed location, received a nod for being a leader “in the field and in the barber chair”, a joke aimed at his wild and unique hairstyles.

“Ted Lasso” showed the love of every football player in a personally addressed sign. Twitter / @USMNT

Even their coach got his own cheering sign. Twitter / @Ellie_Shea13

But the posters weren’t just on top of billboards, some were even taped to the sides of buildings or schools located in players’ hometowns.

At El Rancho HS in Pico Rivera, California, a tribute to Roldan was plastered to the building, and for Turner, a poster, dubbing him “Teeny Turner”, appeared at Saint Joseph Regional HS in New Jersey.

Everyone was riddled with true “Ted Lasso” style jokes and encouragement. Twitter / @USMNT

“Well call me Mary cause I’m sure proud of you Turner,” the post read. “You were just a teenage Turner in Park Ridge, NJ when you started playing football to stay in shape for basketball and baseball. Then you discovered your hobby was a passion.

“Like when I started cooking to improve my hand-eye coordination. I’m really good at aiming cookies in my face hole,” he continued. turns into the train you’re aiming for, you know?

The men’s football team have arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ahead of their upcoming World Cup game against Wales. PA

The roster was announced in Brooklyn earlier this month. PA

“Tcho-cho! Next stop: games of all games! We take this trail to victory,” concluded the message, which was signed, “Cookie connoisseur, Ted Lasso.

Twitter, understandably, went wild with applause for the heartwarming gesture, rallying behind the men’s soccer team.

Each player received a personalized billboard in their hometown. John Jones – USA TODAY Sports

“It’s actually very sweet in each of the players’ hometowns honestly. nice gestures,” one person wrote.

“These are awesome. If you haven’t watched the show, your [sic] missing. Thank you, Ted Lasso!” another one tweeted.

“Good luck guys, play hard, we’ll be cheering you on,” one user said.