Fashion
Sportswrap: Basketball Season Begins, Football Keeps Winning in ACC Game
Sportswrap is your one-stop-shop for all things Duke athletics, where you can recap how each of the Dukes’ sports currently competing over the past week have performed and a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 13.
Soccer
A week after fulfilling their postseason dreams at Boston College, the Blue Devils beat their third ACC opponent in as many weeks, this time with a 24-7 victory over Virginia Tech in their first outing at the Wallace Wade Stadium since October 15. Dukes defense gave up almost nothing after an opening hiccup, the receiving body played and the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 in the ACC) defended their ground against the Hokies for the first time since 1981. Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division with a 36-34 win Saturday over Wake Forest, but second-placed Duke has two more shots to bolster its bowl game resume, starting with a battle Saturday at Pittsburgh. -Jonathan Levitan
men’s basketball
The Blue Devils, seventh in the standings, started their season in style. Duke (2-0) beat Jacksonville 71-44 in its Monday night opener and beat USC Upstate 84-38 in Friday’s game. The defense has written its name in the program’s record books, as the 82 points it allowed are the fewest in two games since the 1946-47 season. Freshman Kyle Filipowski got off to a strong start with back-to-back double-doubles, becoming just the second Duke rookie to start his career that way. ACC preseason rookie of the year Derek Lively II made his debut against the Spartans and played just under 14 minutes. The Blue Devils travel to Indianapolis on Tuesday to face No. 5 Kansas in the Champions Classic before hosting Delaware at 7 p.m. Friday. -Rachael Kaplan
women’s basketball
It was a long week for the Blue Devils, as they won their first three games in the space of six days. Monday’s 77-57 win over North Carolina A&T and Saturday’s 60-37 road win over Davidson weren’t perfect, with the former featuring a record number of personal fouls for Duke (3-0) and the latter challenging the Blue Devils to find an offense. pace in the first half. But Thursday night’s 111-50 win over Charleston Southern, Dukes 62 first-half points did not break the program’s all-time record of 65. Duke will finally have a few days off before facing Texas A&M at home Thursday at 7 pm and closing its week Sunday in Toledo. -Lea Boyd
Women’s football
The Blue Devils will continue their run to the College Cup after beating Radford at Koskinen Stadium in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. Freshman forward Kat Rader started the scoring in the 26th minute of the game, and from there Duke took off with three more goals, all scored within 40 minutes of Raders. Sophomore forward Michelle Cooper and freshman defenseman Elle Piper also added to the night’s score to end the game 4-0. The Blue Devils host No. 7 seed Texas in the second round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. –Ana Young
men’s football
The Dukes’ undefeated season came to an unceremonious end on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Clemson in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Duke played conservatively throughout the night and was unable to muster any offensive firepower against the Tigers, who managed to string together two goals in the final 20 minutes to advance to the semis. finals. On the bright side, four Blue Devils (Peter Stroud, Shakur Mohammed, Kamran Acito and Eliot Hamill) won ACC awards on Wednesday. All that’s left for Duke is the NCAA Tournament, which the Blue Devils will enter with a high seed and exorbitant expectations to make a deep run in pursuit of the program’s second national title. -Robert Miron
Volleyball
Duke survived a whirlwind five-setter against Boston College on Friday afternoon (25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 22-25, 17-15), earning revenge after a road loss in September . Senior middle tackle Lizzie Fleming made her first start since last game against the Eagles. The fifth set featured five ties and four lead changes, but tied at 15-15, sophomore middle tackle Rylie Kadel and freshman outside hitter Kerry Keefe each had a kill to finish it for Duke. The Blue Devils will continue their conference slate Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Wake Forest and Sunday at 1 p.m. against Miami, both at Cameron Indoor Stadium. -Boyd
Cross country
Continuing their streak of excellence, the Blue Devils traveled to Louisville, Ky., to compete in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday. The men’s and women’s teams battled against 32 others to earn fifth-place spots. Although the Blue Devils failed to secure NCAA Championship berths, sophomore Amina Maatoug and senior Zach Kinne both qualified individually after finishing their runs in sixth and ninth place respectively. Despite spraining his ankle midway through the muddy race, rookie Dalia Frias pushed for 36th place, finishing fourth among true freshmen in the field. Maatoug and Kinne will race one last time Nov. 18 at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. -Sophie Levenson
Struggle
After a tough challenge in the Maryland Duels last weekend, Duke bounced back at the Battle of the Citadel on Sunday with outstanding individual performances. Senior captain Jonah Nisenbaum led the way by winning the heavyweight division of the competition. He beat Southeastern University’s Gage Braun 4-1 by decision in the finals. Logan Agin and Drake Doolittle also took third place in the 125-pound and 133-pound weight classes, respectively. Christian Coleman, competing in the 133-pound division after starting last weekend at 141 pounds, won three games to finish in fourth place. The Blue Devils hope to continue their momentum until the Sundays Keystone Classic in Philadelphia. –Luc Jovanovic
Rowing
Duke wrapped up its fall season at Sundays Rivanna Romp in Charlottesville, Virginia. Despite all Varsity 8 teams placing in the top 11 and three Varsity 4 boats finishing in the top eight, the Dukes Novice 8 boat stole the show with a first-place performance that beat out second-placed Virginia A by 38 seconds. The Blue Devils will be back on Feb. 1 for a spring scrimmage against Virginia. -Audrey Wang
Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dukechronicle.com/article/2022/11/duke-athletics-weekly-recap-basketball-season-football-soccer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sportswrap: Basketball Season Begins, Football Keeps Winning in ACC Game
- Only good Twitter employees can work from home. Here’s how Mr. Musk is determined to be eligible:
- Pakistan is like a mercenary, but: Imran Khan on US involvement in ousting him | world news
- DOJ says Donald Trump must verify documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
- Boris Johnson makes his first major Commons intervention as he digs into Sadiq Khan | Politics | New
- Bollywood Uunchais collections show rising trend
- The last G-20? This and other things to see
- Migrant deal: UK to pay France an extra £8m a year to stop small boats
- Southwest DC Mobility Innovation Pilot Can Provide Equitable Solutions for High-Tech Transportation – Greater Greater Washington
- Bills show foreign officials spent more than $750,000 at Trump’s DC hotelExBulletin
- How Xi Jinping’s 10 years in power changed China DW 11/14/2022
- PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 summit and bilateral meetings with top world leaders