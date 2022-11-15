Sportswrap: Basketball Season Begins, Football Keeps Winning in ACC Game

Sportswrap is your one-stop-shop for all things Duke athletics, where you can recap how each of the Dukes’ sports currently competing over the past week have performed and a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 13.

Soccer

A week after fulfilling their postseason dreams at Boston College, the Blue Devils beat their third ACC opponent in as many weeks, this time with a 24-7 victory over Virginia Tech in their first outing at the Wallace Wade Stadium since October 15. Dukes defense gave up almost nothing after an opening hiccup, the receiving body played and the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 in the ACC) defended their ground against the Hokies for the first time since 1981. Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division with a 36-34 win Saturday over Wake Forest, but second-placed Duke has two more shots to bolster its bowl game resume, starting with a battle Saturday at Pittsburgh. -Jonathan Levitan

men’s basketball

The Blue Devils, seventh in the standings, started their season in style. Duke (2-0) beat Jacksonville 71-44 in its Monday night opener and beat USC Upstate 84-38 in Friday’s game. The defense has written its name in the program’s record books, as the 82 points it allowed are the fewest in two games since the 1946-47 season. Freshman Kyle Filipowski got off to a strong start with back-to-back double-doubles, becoming just the second Duke rookie to start his career that way. ACC preseason rookie of the year Derek Lively II made his debut against the Spartans and played just under 14 minutes. The Blue Devils travel to Indianapolis on Tuesday to face No. 5 Kansas in the Champions Classic before hosting Delaware at 7 p.m. Friday. -Rachael Kaplan

women’s basketball

It was a long week for the Blue Devils, as they won their first three games in the space of six days. Monday’s 77-57 win over North Carolina A&T and Saturday’s 60-37 road win over Davidson weren’t perfect, with the former featuring a record number of personal fouls for Duke (3-0) and the latter challenging the Blue Devils to find an offense. pace in the first half. But Thursday night’s 111-50 win over Charleston Southern, Dukes 62 first-half points did not break the program’s all-time record of 65. Duke will finally have a few days off before facing Texas A&M at home Thursday at 7 pm and closing its week Sunday in Toledo. -Lea Boyd

Women’s football

The Blue Devils will continue their run to the College Cup after beating Radford at Koskinen Stadium in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. Freshman forward Kat Rader started the scoring in the 26th minute of the game, and from there Duke took off with three more goals, all scored within 40 minutes of Raders. Sophomore forward Michelle Cooper and freshman defenseman Elle Piper also added to the night’s score to end the game 4-0. The Blue Devils host No. 7 seed Texas in the second round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. –Ana Young men’s football The Dukes’ undefeated season came to an unceremonious end on Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Clemson in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Duke played conservatively throughout the night and was unable to muster any offensive firepower against the Tigers, who managed to string together two goals in the final 20 minutes to advance to the semis. finals. On the bright side, four Blue Devils (Peter Stroud, Shakur Mohammed, Kamran Acito and Eliot Hamill) won ACC awards on Wednesday. All that’s left for Duke is the NCAA Tournament, which the Blue Devils will enter with a high seed and exorbitant expectations to make a deep run in pursuit of the program’s second national title. -Robert Miron Volleyball

Duke survived a whirlwind five-setter against Boston College on Friday afternoon (25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 22-25, 17-15), earning revenge after a road loss in September . Senior middle tackle Lizzie Fleming made her first start since last game against the Eagles. The fifth set featured five ties and four lead changes, but tied at 15-15, sophomore middle tackle Rylie Kadel and freshman outside hitter Kerry Keefe each had a kill to finish it for Duke. The Blue Devils will continue their conference slate Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Wake Forest and Sunday at 1 p.m. against Miami, both at Cameron Indoor Stadium. -Boyd

Cross country

Continuing their streak of excellence, the Blue Devils traveled to Louisville, Ky., to compete in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday. The men’s and women’s teams battled against 32 others to earn fifth-place spots. Although the Blue Devils failed to secure NCAA Championship berths, sophomore Amina Maatoug and senior Zach Kinne both qualified individually after finishing their runs in sixth and ninth place respectively. Despite spraining his ankle midway through the muddy race, rookie Dalia Frias pushed for 36th place, finishing fourth among true freshmen in the field. Maatoug and Kinne will race one last time Nov. 18 at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. -Sophie Levenson

Struggle

After a tough challenge in the Maryland Duels last weekend, Duke bounced back at the Battle of the Citadel on Sunday with outstanding individual performances. Senior captain Jonah Nisenbaum led the way by winning the heavyweight division of the competition. He beat Southeastern University’s Gage Braun 4-1 by decision in the finals. Logan Agin and Drake Doolittle also took third place in the 125-pound and 133-pound weight classes, respectively. Christian Coleman, competing in the 133-pound division after starting last weekend at 141 pounds, won three games to finish in fourth place. The Blue Devils hope to continue their momentum until the Sundays Keystone Classic in Philadelphia. –Luc Jovanovic

Rowing

Duke wrapped up its fall season at Sundays Rivanna Romp in Charlottesville, Virginia. Despite all Varsity 8 teams placing in the top 11 and three Varsity 4 boats finishing in the top eight, the Dukes Novice 8 boat stole the show with a first-place performance that beat out second-placed Virginia A by 38 seconds. The Blue Devils will be back on Feb. 1 for a spring scrimmage against Virginia. -Audrey Wang