Colorado Latinos Voted Democrats Dominantly, Exit Poll Shows | Elections

Latino voters in Colorado have overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in this election, contributing to the failure of the so-called red wave in the state.
The Colorado Latino exit poll found that 72% of respondents voted for Democrats in congressional races, including in the new 8th congressional district which has nearly 40% Latino population. In CD 8, 75% of those polled backed Democrat Yadira Caraveo over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Caraveo narrowly beat Kirkmeyer by less than 2,000 votes, or 0.73 percentage points.
The exit poll is the first of its kind in Colorado, polling 531 Latino voters across the state from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8, with oversampling in CD 8.
The Latino electorate is highly influential in Colorado and nowhere is that clearer than in Congressional District 8, which has the highest concentration of Latino voters in the state, said Gabe Sanchez of BSP Research, who conducted the survey. Latinos backed their own community’s nominee at rates even higher than the states’ overall Democratic vote, helping propel Yadira Caraveo to Congress.
The poll also found that 72% of respondents voted for the Democratic nominee in their state Senate races and 71% voted for the Democrats in their state House races. It comes as Democrats have increased their grip on the state legislature this election, winning two Senate seats and five House seats to achieve a historic 69-31 Democratic-Republican split.
Another 70% of respondents said they voted for Democratic US Senator Michael Bennet and Governor Jared Polis in their re-election bids. Support for Democrats in other statewide races, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general, ranged from 58% to 65%.
Latino voters supported the following ballot measures by 3-to-1 margins: Proposition 121 to cut Colorado’s state income tax rate, Proposition 123 to fund affordable housing programs, the FF amendment to provide free lunches to all public school students and GG amendment to include income-based change for taxpayers on ballot initiatives that change state income tax rates. These four measures have been adopted.
In this midterm election, Latinas and Latinos have demonstrated that we are more than just a swing vote; we are a vote that counts all year long, said Dusti Gurule, president and CEO of the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR). This is what happens when you invest and work with the community from scratch.
In 2020, 21.9% of Colorado’s population identified as Hispanic or Latino, according to the census results the highest share since 1870s. However, the political strength of Latino voters has not increased with their population, with Latinos making up just 11% of Colorado voters in the 2020 presidential election and the 2018 midterm election, according to Data of the Univision.
However, activists say that is changing, with local groups working to increase voter turnout for Latino Coloradans, including Voces Unidas, Colorado Latinos Vote and COLOR. The secretary of state’s office does not collect data on the race or ethnicity of voters, so it is currently unknown how many Latino voters turned out this year.
The Colorado Latino Exit Poll is part of a research initiative of Voces Unidas de las Montaas, Voces Unidas Action Fund, COLOR and COLOR Action Fund. It is planned that it will henceforth be bi-annual.