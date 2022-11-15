Kimberly Guilfoyle drags on wedding dress amid Tiffany Trump crop drama

Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr, is the latest internet trolling target after she wore a black cocktail dress to Tiffany Trump’s wedding and was apparently cropped out by Ivanka Trump.
Tiffany Trump, 29, married billionaire Michael Boulos, 25, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago.
When bridesmaid Ivanka first shared the photos on Sunday, sharp-eyed netizens immediately noticed one of them was missing Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The original photo, posted online, depicted the bride, her mother Marla Maples, her mother-in-law Melania Trump, her half-sister Ivanka, her sister-in-law Lara Trump and her future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ivanka’s selection of photos on Instagram and Twitter had Kimberly Guilfoyle cropped so that Tiffany was center stage with two women on either side of her.
Ivanka later seemed to acknowledge her gaffe and rectify it by sharing the original photo of the six women with heart emojis on her Instagram story. She, however, did not delete the original posts.
The internet had a blast with Kimberly Guilfoyle’s outfit
Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, a former Fox News host and adviser to the former president, has been dating Trump Jr., 44, since the latter’s split from Vanessa Trump in 2018. The pair got engaged on New Year’s Eve. Year 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022.
According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle is close to family, and she and Ivanka spent “a lot of time together at the wedding and really have a wonderful relationship.” The source added:
Ivanka loves Kimberly and would not crop her under any circumstances.