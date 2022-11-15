Kimberly Guilfoyle drags on wedding dress amid Tiffany Trump crop drama



Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr, is the latest internet trolling target after she wore a black cocktail dress to Tiffany Trump’s wedding and was apparently cropped out by Ivanka Trump. Tiffany Trump, 29, married billionaire Michael Boulos, 25, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Mar-a-Lago. When bridesmaid Ivanka first shared the photos on Sunday, sharp-eyed netizens immediately noticed one of them was missing Kimberly Guilfoyle. One of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time @IvankaTrump shorn @kimguilfoyle on her Instagram post of Tiffany Trumps wedding. (Original photo on the right) One of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time @IvankaTrump shorn @kimguilfoyle on her Instagram post of Tiffany Trumps wedding. (Original photo on the right) https://t.co/Eko1EFpn6T The original photo, posted online, depicted the bride, her mother Marla Maples, her mother-in-law Melania Trump, her half-sister Ivanka, her sister-in-law Lara Trump and her future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ivanka’s selection of photos on Instagram and Twitter had Kimberly Guilfoyle cropped so that Tiffany was center stage with two women on either side of her. Ivanka later seemed to acknowledge her gaffe and rectify it by sharing the original photo of the six women with heart emojis on her Instagram story. She, however, did not delete the original posts. The internet had a blast with Kimberly Guilfoyle’s outfit Kimberly Guilfoyle, 53, a former Fox News host and adviser to the former president, has been dating Trump Jr., 44, since the latter’s split from Vanessa Trump in 2018. The pair got engaged on New Year’s Eve. Year 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022. According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle is close to family, and she and Ivanka spent “a lot of time together at the wedding and really have a wonderful relationship.” The source added: Ivanka loves Kimberly and would not crop her under any circumstances. @nataliebetance Why is Guilfoyle dressed as the Evil Witch? Complete with cape? @nataliebetance Why is Guilfoyle dressed as the Evil Witch? Complete with cape? Tiffany Trump dress by Elie Saab

Kimberly Guilfoyle dress by Batman Tiffany Trump dress by Elie SaabKimberly Guilfoyle dress by Batman https://t.co/zFUhf1ew7D Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up at this wedding as Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up at this wedding as https://t.co/p665fLOKP4 Kimberly Guilfoyle thought the dress code was Adams Family. Kimberly Guilfoyle thought the dress code was Adams Family. During Tiffany’s wedding, after discovering that the Democrats would still control the Senate, Ivanka used the Bat signal, as a last resort. But sadly, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up During Tiffany’s wedding, after discovering that the Democrats would still control the Senate, Ivanka used the Bat signal, as a last resort. But sadly, Kimberly Guilfoyle showed up https://t.co/LfzAx6hmQK Some have speculated that the outfit choice was intentional or if Guilfoyle simply missed the memo. @nataliebetance Because why is she in black at a daytime outdoor wedding that (inexplicably) has a springtime color scheme? Was she deliberately trying to spoil the photos? @nataliebetance Because why is she in black at a daytime outdoor wedding that (inexplicably) has a springtime color palette? Was she deliberately trying to spoil the photos? Tiffany: I have a beautiful pastel wedding theme.

Kimberly Guilfoyle: Tiffany: I have a beautiful pastel wedding theme. Kimberly Guilfoyle: https://t.co/IzBAPrSvmX People have also compared the dress to funeral clothes and wondered if black was an appropriate color to wear at a wedding. Wedding etiquette expert Elaine Swann, in an interview with Brides magazine in 2021, explained that wearing black to a wedding was considered a fashion faux pas because the color black is commonly associated with mourning. She added, however, that the color is gaining acceptance among modern brides. I like this @kimguilfoyle is fashionable because of the hideous funeral dress she wore to Tiffany’s wedding… @IvankaTrump The crop of the photo is epic. Thanks for the laugh Ivanka. I like this @kimguilfoyle is fashionable because of the hideous funeral dress she wore to Tiffany’s wedding… @IvankaTrump The crop of the photo is epic. Thanks for the laugh Ivanka. @cpoliticditto It’s a fashion faux pas to wear black to a wedding unless it’s a black and white wedding. Even I know not to wear black. @cpoliticditto It’s a fashion faux pas to wear black to a wedding unless it’s a black and white wedding. Even I know not to wear black. @SWinstonWolkoff @kimguilfoyle My opinion is different. Yes, she was cut from the photo, but who wears black to a wedding? She is out of her league fashion-wise. Plus, she’s dressed for a funeral, not a wedding. @SWinstonWolkoff @kimguilfoyle My opinion is different. Yes, she was cut from the photo, but who wears black to a wedding? She is out of her league fashion-wise. Plus, she’s dressed for a funeral, not a wedding. Other outfits of the day include Tiffany’s glittering Elie Saab wedding dress. Ivanka’s trailing blue dress was a replica of the one worn by Grace Kelly in the 1955 film To catch a thief, while Lara wore a beaded dress with a fitted bodice and long sleeves. Mockery about the couple’s attire also circulated. The Ivanka dress was a replica of Grace Kelly’s dress in “To Catch a Thief.” The irony couldn’t have been lost on her. The Ivanka dress was a replica of Grace Kelly’s dress in “To Catch a Thief.” The irony couldn’t have been lost on her. https://t.co/WBOLZmopwR Between no arms @LaraLeaTrump @kimguilfoyle as Maleficent, I feel like there’s a silent protest with the evil step-sisters. @TiffanyATrump looks lovely, hope she takes her husband’s last name. (If Kim gives you an apple, Tiffany don’t eat it) Between no arms @LaraLeaTrump & @kimguilfoyle as Maleficent, I feel like there’s a silent protest with the evil step-sisters. @TiffanyATrump looks lovely, hope she takes her husband’s last name (if Kim gives you an apple, Tiffany don’t eat it) https://t.co/4st42Yj1Cc Kimberly Guilfoyle thought she was at a corny funeral.

Lara Trump’s seamstress never got paid. Kimberly Guilfoyle thought she was at a corny funeral. Lara Trump’s seamstress never got paid. https://t.co/lZqImxUdWQ With the Senate race still ongoing, references to the current position of the Republican Party have also been scattered. Everyone looks dressed for a wedding, but to Kimberly Guilfoyles’ credit, she dressed for the Republican Party funeral. Good game. Everyone looks dressed up for a wedding, but to Kimberly Guilfoyles’ credit, she dressed up for the Republican Party funeral. Good game. https://t.co/X3R6CiFI5Q Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. both remain active activists and are believed to be encouraging Trump to seek a second term.



