Shirt rules are changing | Schedules2

Jhe shirt is a humble piece of clothing, but the way it is worn says a lot about the wearer, says Dean Gomilsek-Cole, creative director of Thomas Pink, the British shirt company which is opening a new flagship store this month. on Jermyn Street in London. .

Thomas Pink rose to fame in the 80s as the creator of brightly colored styles that were catnip for dynamic young professionals. The look, forever associated with Michael Douglass banker Gordon Gekko in Wall Streetsaw the shirt elevated to a sort of power garment, complete with suspenders and a double-breasted suit: boardroom armor in which to do the corporate fight.

There had been other types of shirts before, of course. The white, small-collar styles popular with jazz scenes in the Fifties, the psychedelic acts of the late 60s and early 70s. And of course there is always this scene in Gatsby the magnificentin which Jay Gatsby throws his multicolored English shirts presumably from Jermyn Street into the air, making Daisy Buchanan sob with joy: They are such beautiful shirts.

Yet it is the shadow of the eighties business shirt that still hovers, associated with a type of clothing uniform, whether for school, work or special occasions. And these shirts are traditionally associated with ties or bows.

But things are changing. I recently met a young man who works in finance who was wearing a dark suit jacket, mismatched dark pants, and an open-necked blue shirt. He told me his company had a no-tie policy and told how he and his colleagues were invited to a meeting with a company they intended to take over. We walked in and I thought, we were going to eat you. The reason for his confidence? The other side wore suits, shirts and ties. They looked old.

A more casual no-tie look is becoming the new norm THOMAS ROSE

Gomilsek-Cole is well aware of the change underway. In the city environment, conventional tailoring is no longer the norm, he says. You’ll more likely see a guy wearing a crisp shirt, usually medium blue, no tie with one button undone (two undone for opening hours), tucked into fitted pants, a belt with some detailing, worn with a waistcoat that can slip under an unstructured blazer in case of bad weather when going out for lunch.

And if the way of wearing a shirt in business is relaxing, then outside of the corporate culture it’s even more so. Although Thomas Pink has its roots in what we might call the classic British shirt-making school of Jermyn Street, the Gomilsek-Coles design studio is actually in Soho. It gives me another perspective, he says. In Soho, shirts are worn untucked, usually with a t-shirt underneath, but interestingly the top buttons are closed; the sleeves are usually slightly rolled up to reveal a glimpse of the tattooed forearm. And the function of a shirt here is somewhat different: shirts are seen more as an outer layer, an alternative to a jacket, so there is a preference for darker colors, heavier cotton twill fabrics and brushed tiles.

The phenomenon of the shirt as an outer layer has led some men to wear it fully open in the front, usually over a t-shirt or thin knit. Unfolded, of course, like an unbuttoned jacket. Indeed, there is a garment called a shirt-jacket that looks like a shirt but is designed to be more robust, taking into account this type of use.

Other wearers play with conventions. Alcides Gauto-Espinola, the general manager of trendy London restaurant Toklas, tucks in the front of his shirt and wears the back, a style he describes (and viewers of the Netflix makeover show weird eye will know) than the French tuck. He also makes sure his sleeves are rolled up and his top button is undone.

The real battleground, however, is, as our friend from finance suggested: tie or no tie. For formal shirts, the collar always had to be worn with a tie, says Gomilsek-Cole. However, there are modern casual shirts with narrower/shorter collars that were never designed with a tie in mind as they couldn’t accommodate the thickness of one. But a shirt without a collar is like bread without edible but dry butter.

What is interesting here is that if the tie were to become obsolete, then it is likely that shirts will retain their collar as a decorative design which has lost its original function. It’s like the D-rings of classic trench coats on his belt, once there to allow a soldier to clip things like map cases, or even his suspenders, to display military insignia. One day people might even wonder why shirts have collars?

But for those who still like to put on a tie once in a while, never fear. Gomilsek-Cole insists that reports of his death are greatly exaggerated, I don’t think the tie will ever become obsolete as it never really served a function but was rather an indication of club affiliation or a school or an organization, or just a reflection of personality, he says. And personality never goes out of style.

