Mariska Hargitay wows in a statement mermaid-style dress, plus other fashion hits and misses for November 2022 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

4:40 p.m. PST, November 14, 2022

_ November is here, and it’s time for Wonderwall.com to take a look at all the celebrity fall fashion so far! Hello Mariska Hargitay! For the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Nov. 7, the beauty opted for this stunning Christian Siriano dress with lots of drama thanks to a mermaid-style skirt that flowed in mounds of tulle. If the skirt wasn’t dreamy enough, the long-sleeved bodice and unique asymmetrical neckline elevated this look even further. RELATED: The Best Celebrities in Fall 2022 Fashion

_ Almost, but not quite! While we liked Taylor Swift’s departure from her usual style, we weren’t convinced by this custom David Koma piece she wore to the MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. The spaghetti-strap bodysuit worn under a gem-embellished sheer fishnet skirt just wasn’t a hit in our books, even though it fitted in among other wild fashions at the annual show. RELATED: Fashion Hits and Misses for October 2022

_ Alexandra Daddario looked like a goddess in this Dior haute couture dress when she arrived at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City on November 9. the Red carpet. RELATED: Fashion Hits and Misses for September 2022

_ Sorry, Kerry Washington. We couldn’t get behind this funky Vera Wang mini dress the actress wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 7. The ruffled blazer style selection included the bizarre addition of hanging garters which we weren’t a fan of. see. Simple Stuart Weitzman sandals complete the outfit.

_ Claire Danes wowed at the New York premiere of “Fleishman Is In Trouble” on Nov. 7 with this stunning custom Zac Posen design. We loved the unique neckline with its three focal points and how the dress flowed effortlessly behind her on the red carpet.

_ Tired of Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga? U.S. too! The brand star’s all-black look, complete with the gloves, looked like something we’ve seen too many times and utterly disappointed among a sea of ​​more mesmerizing looks at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 11. 2022. 5.

_ We’re not usually into gloves, but this Anya Taylor-Joy look showed the accessory just the right way to rock. The star walked the red carpet for the London premiere of her film ‘The Menu’ on Nov. 9 in this bright blue Alexander McQueen gown that featured a corset-style bodice and playful asymmetrical ruffled skirt. Matching gloves and sky-high pointy heels took this daring dress to the next level.

_ The MTV Europe Music Awards always bring out wacky fashion, so the outfit Bebe Rexha wore to the show in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13 didn’t come as a huge shock. The singer donned a Ban Binch Tongtong turtleneck jumpsuit, featuring bold structural elements, in a vibrant blue hue that landed among the misses this month.

_ Here’s some serious holiday inspiration! Diane Kruger attended the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco on Nov. 12 in this elaborate sparkly gown by Givenchy. It featured a turtleneck, long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, all dripping with textured embellishments for a standout look.

_ Only Gigi Hadid could pull off this look, but that doesn’t mean she should. The star arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Nov. 7 in this Thom Browne ensemble that mixed checks, stripes and tweed over a cropped white blouse. High socks and pointy toe boots along with a funky blue lipstick complete this look.

_ An example of how not to wear gloves? Look no further than the horrific outfit Olivia Wilde wore to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. ridiculous red patent leather gloves.

_ Rita Ora’s sheer, bodycon dress landed among our hits this month. The solo spaghetti strap, off-the-shoulder detailing and sheer silhouette made a statement on the red carpet at the Glamor Women of the Year Awards in London on November 8, making the Jacquemus La Robe Draggiu one of our barely-there favorites. he dresses end.

_ That’s a lot of red! While we appreciate Zooey Deschanel’s commitment to the holiday season, the amount of draping and pleating plus the oversized bow of this cheery red Nina Ricci design lost us when the actress walked the gala red carpet. Baby2Baby in West Hollywood on November 12 at this look.

_ Then comes the embarrassing case of two stars wearing the same dress! Kelsea Ballerini tapped Balenciaga for her look at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on November 9, selecting this highlight blue dress from the fashion house. Sadly, we weren’t crazy about this dress which featured long gloved sleeves and a dramatic train, plus another star arrived with a slightly different version of the same dress we liked better.

_ We preferred MacKenzie Porter’s electric blue Balenciaga 2022 CMA Awards dress, which was nearly identical to Kelsea Ballerini’s Balenciaga pick for the Nov. 9 awards show in Nashville. But unlike the glove component of Kelsea’s design, MacKenzie’s long-sleeved dress brought the right amount of elegance to the red carpet and felt very dressy thanks to the long train.

_ Obsessed! Zoey Deutch donned a youthful Coach mini dress with Mary Janes for the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 7. The cute short-sleeved design featured cheerful pops of yellow with its floral embroidery and ruffled hem.

_ At the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, the ladies weren’t the only ones rocking daring ensembles. Andrew Garfield took a fashion risk in this Gucci velvet suit covered in floral embellishments. Let’s take a closer look

_ While we loved the unique details of her Gucci outfit, we didn’t love how Andrew Garfield paired it with a yellow shirt.

_ Christina Ricci’s Rodarte dress wasn’t one of our favorites this month, mostly thanks to the unnecessary keyhole cutout and oversized floral detailing at the shoulders. The actress wore this disappointing choice to the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 7.

_ Kate Holmes rocked a boyish vibe in a silver Jonathan Simkhai fringe dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 7. it was good for tonight.

_ Salma Hayek has finally succeeded! We’re used to putting her on the miss list month after month, but we have to admit we enjoyed this Gucci pick she wore to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. We loved the subtle ombre and color choice on this spaghetti strap design that paired greens, golds and pale pinks before blending into a lace trimmed hemline. We’ll even excuse the addition of those matching clear gloves!

_ Kimberly Schlapman missed fashion at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9, choosing this awfully loaded pale pink strapless number. From the waistband to the unfortunate embroidery, there was a lot going on on this dress and the elbow-length gloves really didn’t help matters.

_ We’ve been loving Amanda Seyfried’s style choices lately, and this look from the Michael Kors collection was no exception. The combo the actress wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Nov. 7 included an asymmetrical bodysuit paired with sheer wide-leg pants, which was a surprising choice for the star. A chunky belt and a wide gold bracelet served as accessories while a bright red lip and a wavy hairstyle completed this exceptional ensemble.

_ It was Selena Gomez’s night at the Hollywood premiere of her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” on Nov. 2, so we wish she’d picked out a better dress. Instead, the star arrived in this boring one-shoulder Rodarte design. The silky dress featured a bow detail at the shoulder and a small strap, but other than that it lacked personality. Her shoes, on the other hand, were worthy of her documentary premiere: stunning pointed-toe pumps that even Cinderella would envy of the crystal-studded heels of the Paris Texas brand.

_ A sparkly off-the-shoulder jumpsuit? Sign us up! We’re absolutely obsessed with Jennifer Hudson’s Greta Constantine one-piece look, which she wore with a messy bun, pointy-toe pumps and bold blue nails to the 2022 Glamor Women of the Year event in New York City on May 1. november.

_ We weren’t crazy about Nina Dobrev’s Dior choice at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Nov. 9. add black pumps.

_ Grace Van Patten served monochromatic glamor in emerald green Tom Ford at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 7. a slot. Matching pumps completed this killer look.

_ Although it’s rare, once in a while Kate Moss serves up a fashion miss. Its screening at the WSJ. The magazine’s Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 2 is an example. Just look at this strange hooded dress from Saint Laurent. While hoods are definitely having a moment, this understated green choice crafted from sheer fabric has us lost.

_ Janelle Monae’s Gucci pick for the LACMA Art + Film gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 was one of our favorites of the month. Check out all these details! From the cream and black two-tone top half, to the sequins, feathers and chains, to the layered beaded accessories and a pretty embellished clutch, we loved every inch of it.

_ We usually love a good velvet red carpet moment, but the Louis Vuitton mini Sophie Turner wore to the Glamor Women of the Year event in New York City on Nov. 1 missed the mark. The long sleeve selection featured a high neck and super cropped skirt, but something about the fit just didn’t work with such a winter-ready fabric. The brand’s red knee-high leather boots didn’t help matters, making it look more like a suit than tailoring.